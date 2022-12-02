Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Unusual gift ideas: Quirky board game inspired by Chicago's rat city designationJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Driver's apparent sneezing attack causes 3-car fatal crash in Northwest Indiana: Police
A man has died in a three-car crash that, according to police, was caused by a fellow driver’s sneezing. The chain reaction crash started on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, Indiana.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
Dan Ryan Expressway fiery crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A fiery truck became engulfed in flames after hitting a car and a wall and killing at least one person, Illinois State Police said.
Semi-Truck Goes Off Indiana Bridge, Catches Fire Before Falling Into River
A UPS semi-truck drove off an Indiana Toll Road bridge, caught fire, and then landed in the Calumet River on Friday morning (Dec. 2). Miraculously, the driver walked away with only minor injuries, and no other vehicles were involved. Indiana State Police reported that the accident happened just after 2...
wjol.com
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Car dealership employee arrested after crashing into home during test drive, Elmhurst police say
Two adult passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.
12 hospitalized after high carbon monoxide levels detected at church due to faulty furnace parts
Deacon Darryl Person said utility crews told him the cause was faulty furnace parts and says this is a good reminder for everyone to check their heating systems checked.
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
Indiana Woman Slips on Front Steps and Gives Security Camera Dirty Look [WATCH]
I don't know what it is about people falling, but so many people think it's funny. There are YouTube channels devoted to it. If the person doesn't get hurt, I have to admit, they are kinda funny. My husband, kids, and so many of my friends can't get enough of...
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Comments / 0