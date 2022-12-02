Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Related
Harrison Smith Has More Interceptions than Any Active NFL Player
Harrison Smith got Sunday’s game against the New York Jets started with a bang for the Minnesota Vikings defense. On the New York Jets opening drive, the Vikings veteran safety recorded his 34th career interception, meaning Smith has more interceptions than any active NFL player. The 34th INT for...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
Source: Eagles pass-rusher Robert Quinn headed to IR
Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo a procedure on his knee this week and be placed on injured reserve, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top
Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
Vikings Rookie LB Elevated from Practice Squad for Week 13
Just one week ago, Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Night against the New England Patriots. Kwenkeu played 16 snaps with the special teams, but he did not have any statistics to show for it. It turns out Kwenkeu won’t have to wait long to...
Vikings Nominate Adam Thielen for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious awards an NFL player can win. It recognizes players that have done exceptional work in their community on top of the feats they accomplish on the football field. Each NFL franchise nominates one player from their teams, fielding 32 nominees.
The Vikings Depth Chart for the Week 13 Jets Game
The Vikings depth chart is looking healthier. Coming off a mini-bye, Minnesota has the chance to keep pursuing the conference’s #1 spot. Kevin O’Connell will be looking to concoct a game plan that effectively stifles Robert Saleh’s talented defense. The players, of course, are most important when...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0