Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top

Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
The Vikings Depth Chart for the Week 13 Jets Game

The Vikings depth chart is looking healthier. Coming off a mini-bye, Minnesota has the chance to keep pursuing the conference’s #1 spot. Kevin O’Connell will be looking to concoct a game plan that effectively stifles Robert Saleh’s talented defense. The players, of course, are most important when...
