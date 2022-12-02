Read full article on original website
Ronaldo dropped as World Cup starter; young stand-in shines
LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for his national team as Ronaldo's replacement and scored a hat trick to lead Portugal into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory.
BBC
Scotland's slavery role cannot be glossed over, Lord Carloway says
Scotland's complicity with slavery cannot be "glossed over", Scotland's most senior judge has said. Unveiling a plaque in Edinburgh, Lord Carloway said it was important to mark the "true extent" of Scotland's historic role in the slave trade. The plaque marked a 1778 legal judgement that established that Scots law...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Strep A: Penarth family traumatised by daughter's death
The parents of a girl who died from Strep A say they have been left traumatised by her death. Seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), or Strep A. Her father Hasan described her as a "bubbly" daughter, who was "always...
BBC
Strep A death of eighth child confirmed
An eighth child has died from a severe strep A bacterial infection, it has been confirmed. Morelands Primary, in Waterlooville, Hampshire, said it was "absolutely devastated" by the loss of one of its pupils. Such deaths are rare, but, since September, seven other UK children have lost their lives due...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Everywhere nurses will walk out on December 15 and 20 as strikes confirmed
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot. Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
