Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve, could return by playoffs

The news isn’t what you want to hear, but there’s a silver lining as well. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sources have confirmed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn‘s knee injury will require that a medical procedure be done. He’s expected to have a knee scope this week. He’ll be added to Philly’s injured reserve once it’s done, meaning he’ll miss the four games spanning Week 14 to Week 17. There is, however, hope that he’ll be back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
