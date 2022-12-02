Read full article on original website
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. pairing held back by 1 obvious factor
The Dallas Cowboys met with Odell Beckham Jr. early this week, and appeared close to signing him — until they weren’t. Jerry Jones initially stated that Odell’s visit to Dallas went well, and Beckham Jr. was even seen at a Dallas Mavericks game courtside with several Cowboys players.
Los Angeles Rams sign Heisman winner Baker Mayfield after Matthew Stafford’s injury
With star quarterback Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve — possibly for the rest of the year — the Los Angeles Rams added some experience to their quarterback room by signing Baker Mayfield The Heisman Trophy winner was cut by Carolina Panthers on Monday, but Tuesday, he was claimed on waivers by the defending Super […]
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve, could return by playoffs
The news isn’t what you want to hear, but there’s a silver lining as well. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sources have confirmed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn‘s knee injury will require that a medical procedure be done. He’s expected to have a knee scope this week. He’ll be added to Philly’s injured reserve once it’s done, meaning he’ll miss the four games spanning Week 14 to Week 17. There is, however, hope that he’ll be back.
Randy Moss blames Peyton Manning for duo not teaming up at Tennessee
Randy Moss revealed on Monday’s night ManningCast that Peyton Manning did play a role in him not committing to the University of Tennessee out of high school. There was a time where Randy Moss could have been college teammates with Peyton Manning at Tennessee…. The Pro Football Hall of...
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson to take head coaching job
The Ohio State football team is in the process of preparing to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. It’s a daunting task on its own when you have everyone available. When players or coaches start to become unavailable, it makes it a whole lot harder.
