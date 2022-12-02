Read full article on original website
Right lane of EB I-84 reopens after closure due to jack-knifed semi
CORBETT, Ore. — Deputies responded to multiple crashes on I-84 east of Corbett on Sunday as snow covered the road, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night. The sheriff's office advised drivers to avoid the area if possible. The right lane of eastbound I-84 was closed Sunday night...
Two rescued from vehicle after crashing into Tualatin building
TUALATIN, Ore. — A vehicle crashed into a building early Sunday morning, trapping two people inside the wreckage, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. The car crashed into a building at 18270 SW Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road around 2:35 a.m. according to dispatch logs.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Lane County after kidnapping woman, two kids
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit with deputies, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, was able to get away from police in Vancouver with his three victims, a woman and her two young children. At about 1 a.m., on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office learned that Stephanie may be in the Lane County area.
kptv.com
2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders. FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite. ODOT...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
Body found in Portland shipping container ruled homicide
The death of a man whose body was found in a shipping container after a fire in the Lloyd District is now being treated as a homicide, Portland police said.
Officials: Man dies after veering off I-5, crashing into tree head-on
One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Thursday, the Oregon State Police reported.
kptv.com
Missing, endangered Milwaukie woman found, CCSO says
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A missing Milwaukie woman has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies said Dorothy Ann Purifoy, 72, had last been seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office said Purifoy has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
KXL
Stolen Car Mission Netting Arrests, Recovering Vehicles
A stolen car mission resulted in 12 arrests and the recovery of six vehicles in East Portland on Friday night. Officers also confiscated 39 grams of meth and an illegal gun, while targeting cars that they thought were stolen. Lt. Norman Staples says they’ve started a new approach, in November...
kptv.com
Fire damages detached garage of Vancouver home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire damaged the detached garage of a house in Vancouver early Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Four engines, a latter truck and a battalion chief all responded to the fire at 3000 Drummond Avenue in Vancouver just after 3 a.m. They arrived to find a fire in a 600-square-foot detached garage behind the house. The attic of the garage had been converted into a living space.
KGW
Highway 30 landside near Astoria
ODOT crews clean-up a landslide on Hwy. 30 about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday night. East Precinct officers first responded to the scene at SE Duke Street and SE 92nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. According to PPB, the motorcyclist...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
KATU.com
Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 5 a.m. Monday,...
oregontoday.net
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
