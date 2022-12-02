Read full article on original website
Markets Insider
Dow falls more than 300 points as US stocks extend losses on interest rate fears
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next week, a step down from its four straight 75-basis-point hikes.
Stocks fall again on Wall Street, extending recent losses
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market’s recent string of losses, as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.5%, Disney slid 3.8% and AutoZone dropped 2.8%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
A majority of Americans are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of high inflation, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Bay News 9
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Bay News 9
Biden to visit Arizona semiconductor plant Tuesday
President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona on Tuesday celebrate the first installation of equipment at a forthcoming semiconductor chip plant, part of the White House’s plan to boost American competitiveness in tech manufacturing, according to White House officials. The trip to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant, being...
