Stocks fall again on Wall Street, extending recent losses

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market’s recent string of losses, as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.5%, Disney slid 3.8% and AutoZone dropped 2.8%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff citing worsening econ conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off.
Biden to visit Arizona semiconductor plant Tuesday

President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona on Tuesday celebrate the first installation of equipment at a forthcoming semiconductor chip plant, part of the White House’s plan to boost American competitiveness in tech manufacturing, according to White House officials. The trip to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant, being...
