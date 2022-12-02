The Tennessee Titans promoted executive vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden to interim general manager after firing Jon Robinson. Robinson was fired Tuesday in the middle of his seventh season with the Titans. In that time the Titans have made four playoff appearances including a 2020 AFC Championship. The Titans (7-5) enter Sunday's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) with a three-game lead in the AFC South. ...

