303magazine.com

Denver’s Newest Flavor Is Sour… Sour Magic

If you walk the streets of Denver on a day-to-day basis, it’s likely you have come in contact with Sour Magic, or Denver’s self-appointed “best-kept secret.” Either through sticker art, a poster or by chance meeting one of the five local band members, it’s likely you have been touched by Sour Magic.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado

Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Despite the lack of snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with light shows and holiday markets all over town. But it's not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly. Keep reading for some of the best free events in Denver this week, and...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Meet Adam Freisem, Executive Chef of Castle Rock’s Beloved Manna Restaurant

Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 26-December 2

Coming off a holiday, it's not surprising that there was a bit of a lull in restaurant openings. While November was busy overall, just two new places debuted in the past week: a Highlands Ranch outpost of Sweetgreen, the fast-casual chain's third in the state; and Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based beverage franchise making its Colorado debut.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO

