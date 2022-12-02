Read full article on original website
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 millionDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicideHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver approves vision plan for Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
303magazine.com
Denver’s Newest Flavor Is Sour… Sour Magic
If you walk the streets of Denver on a day-to-day basis, it’s likely you have come in contact with Sour Magic, or Denver’s self-appointed “best-kept secret.” Either through sticker art, a poster or by chance meeting one of the five local band members, it’s likely you have been touched by Sour Magic.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
1037theriver.com
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Despite the lack of snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with light shows and holiday markets all over town. But it's not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly. Keep reading for some of the best free events in Denver this week, and...
5280.com
Meet Adam Freisem, Executive Chef of Castle Rock’s Beloved Manna Restaurant
Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Two Castle Rock homes land in top 5 November home sales
31 Albion Place backs the 12th-hole green at Castle Rock's exclusive Castle Pines Golf Club.Photo byCourtesy REColorado. Two homes at Castle Rock's Castle Pines Golf Club sold in November for $6.3 million and $5.2 to land in the top 5 for the Denver metro's top luxury home sales.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in Denver
'THe Nightmare Before Christmas'-themed bar is now open in Denver.Photo byHidden Media Network. (Denver, CO) Christmas bars are officially back, but one of this year’s themed pop-ups is breaking from the holly and jolly Santa-centric formula with its Tim Burton-inspired drinking den.
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 26-December 2
Coming off a holiday, it's not surprising that there was a bit of a lull in restaurant openings. While November was busy overall, just two new places debuted in the past week: a Highlands Ranch outpost of Sweetgreen, the fast-casual chain's third in the state; and Gong Cha, a Taiwan-based beverage franchise making its Colorado debut.
This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
