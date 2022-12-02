ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cloud cruises past Mason County Eastern in girls hoops

The White Cloud Indians girls’ basketball team cruised past Mason County Eastern 49-20 in a non-conference contest on Monday evening. “We played a good first quarter, then had trouble with White Cloud’s ball pressure in the second quarter and couldn’t get into our offensive sets,” said MCE coach Jacob Smith.
WHITE CLOUD, MI

