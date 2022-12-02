Waconia boys kick off hockey season

The Waconia boys hockey team is off and running, getting two early wins to start the season after a good start to the year in preseason practice.

“This is a really competitive group, we had a lot of guys come out for the team,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “It’s a competitive group with a lot of high end skill and a lot of good character.”

The Wildcats should be strong offensively, while the defense will have players step up to bigger roles.

“Our forward depth is going to be really exceptional,” said Reynolds. “I feel like we’re three lines deep this year, some really good young guys have come up and I think they are ready to contribute. . . We lost a lot of guys on our blue line, so some guys need to step up and some guys who return need to lead the way.”

The Wildcats like their chances with the players they have, setting their eyes on a section title.

“We want to contend for a section championship,” said Reynolds. “That’s our goal going forward and I think we have every right to believe we can do it.”

Getting to that goal will be tough, but their schedule should get the ‘Cats ready for postseason play.

“Our conference is definitely up there with some of the better ones in the state,” said Reynolds. “Chanhassen, Chaska, Benilde-St. Margaret’s specifically are top tier programs in the state. Then we play in Section 2A which arguably has the most depth in Class A, so it’s certainly going to be a challenge to compete in games, but we’re up for it. We want to be battle tested come playoffs. We have so many Class AA schools in our conference that our guys are going to have to play at a pace that will help them continue to get better, and be ready for playoffs.”

The Wildcats kicked off the season with a back-and-forth game against Greenway, before getting a lopsided win over Park Rapids.

“Great start to our season,” said Reynolds. “We traveled north to take on Greenway (Friday) and Park Rapids (Saturday) and came back 2-0. The best way I can describe our group this weekend is relentless. We were in full attack mode using our best attribute, our team speed, all weekend. Awesome start and we look forward to continuing to improve our game with an important Section 2A tilt with Breck on Tuesday night.”

Greenway outshot Waconia 35-23 but a great performance by Matt Johnson in net had Waconia end up in the win column. Johnson saved 33 of 35 shots, while the Wildcats scored four goals on their 23 shots to earn the 4-2 win.

The game was scoreless in the first period before Luke Puchner scored early in the second to put Waconia up 1-0 heading into the third (assists from Ryan Miller and Carter Hertzog). The third period had the two sides exchanging goals, but Waconia scored three to Greenway’s two to keep them ahead at all times. Brett Siddons scored twice and Zach Sorenson added a goal, with assists from Puchner (2), Miller and Drew Vacek.

Waconia did not give up an even strength goal all game.

The second game of the weekend was all Waconia, as the ‘Cats outshot Park Rapids 36-7 in the 7-0 win.

Mitch Nelson and Charlie Junge scored two goals each, while Brett Siddons, Ayden Siddons and Blake Eberhart also scored. Puchner had three assists, while Gavin Brink, Vacek and Luc Nessa each had two assists. Luke Koschinska, Brett Siddons and Junge each had one assist in the win. Brody Butler saved all seven shots in the shutout win.

Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot