Spring Valley, CA

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bluffs, a New Townhome Community in Spring Valley, California

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yI8v_0jV4L31j00

SPRING VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bluffs, a new, townhome community located in a highly desirable San Diego County neighborhood. Bluffs is situated at Atamite and Graphite Streets in Spring Valley, California, close to Highways 54, 94 and 125 and providing easy access to downtown San Diego and the area’s major employment centers as well as Cuyamaca College and Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The new community is just a short drive to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation at Sweetwater Summit Regional Park, which features fishing, hiking and camping. Bluffs is also walking distance to area schools and Sweetwater Place County Park, which hosts an amphitheater, picnic area, walking trails and playgrounds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005072/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Bluffs, a new townhome community in Spring Valley, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Bluffs showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,600 square feet.

“Bluffs is a new, townhome community situated in a prime location close to downtown San Diego and the area’s major employment centers as well as Cuyamaca College and Sharp Grossmont Hospital,” said Steve Ruffner, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Coastal division. “The new community is also near shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation at Sweetwater Place County Park and Sweetwater Summit Regional Park.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the opportunity to select from a range of design choices. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Bluffs sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005072/en/

CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING REIT LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

PUB: 12/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2022 08:02 AM

