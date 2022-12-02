ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Merryfield Estates, a New-Home Community in Kent, Washington

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago


KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 272nd Street near 108th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Merryfield Estates is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare ® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor recreation, including Tudor Square Park, which offers a children’s playground, picnic area, ball fields and fitness equipment as well as Lake Meridian Park, which features boating, fishing, swimming and picnic areas. Merryfield Estates is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005073/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new-home community in Kent, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new two-story homes at Merryfield Estates showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and lofts, and ample storage space. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square feet.

“Merryfield Estates is situated near Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Sounder train, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and the area’s major employers. The new community is also close to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation and walking distance to area parks,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, Merryfield Estates provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Merryfield Estates sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $630,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005073/en/

CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT FAMILY URBAN PLANNING CONSUMER INTERIOR DESIGN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

PUB: 12/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2022 08:02 AM

