Reconstruction design of Wuhan stray animal base adoption area – This project is a design and renovation for the adoption of stray animals, and it is a public welfare project. Because the source of construction funds is limited, all come from donations; Therefore, the biggest difficulty in design is how to spend the least amount of money and get the maximum social and public welfare effect, just like dancing on the tip of a knife in shackles. During the implementation of the project, AAF and Luhu A8DC supported most of the construction costs, and we also donated the design fees, and everyone had the same purpose: to create a good adoption environment and promote the success rate of stray animals through the completion of the project.

1 DAY AGO