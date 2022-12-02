National Geographic Launches Pictures of the Year Photo Contest, Inviting Aspiring Photographers to Show the World Around Them
WHAT: For nearly 135 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with visual storytelling, showing an interconnected world through the work of thousands of renowned photographers. Now, the editors at National Geographic are offering the same spotlight to aspiring photographers everywhere, launching a PICTURES OF THE YEAR photo contest timed to their PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2022, the annual franchise and the magazine’s December issue - available online now at natgeo.com/photos and in print newsstands. Starting Friday, Dec. 2, contestants can submit a photo under one of four categories – Nature, People, Places and Animals.
One grand-prize winner will have their photo featured in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine and receive a six-month digital subscription to the magazine. Additionally, up to 10 honorable mention winners will have their photos featured on National Geographic’s Your Shot Instagram page, which has 6.5 million followers, in addition to receiving a six-month digital subscription to the magazine.
All photos will be individually judged by the National Geographic Photo team.
WHO: U.S. residents ages 18 years or older
WHEN: Contest begins Dec. 2, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. EST U.S. and ends Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
WHERE: http://natgeopicturesoftheyearcontest.com/
