Huntsville, AL

32 year tradition returns to Fantasy Playhouse with annual showing of “A Christmas Carol”

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS9fW_0jV4Ku6a00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A thirty-plus-year holiday tradition is returning to Huntsville. Take a journey with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future as they take to the stage on Friday.

The hard-hearted, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge will find his Christmas Day redemption as the Fantasy Playhouse Theatre performs the Charles Dickens classic tale “A Christmas Carol.”

“It’s a wonderful story of redemption that everyone needs to come and see every Christmas,” said David Schulte, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present. “There are people who start their Christmas seasons by coming to see this show.”

Carolers, Christmas spirits, and a little bit of magic bring to life the traditional tale. The cast of the 32nd annual production said they are ready for an audience.

“It’s so special to be a part of the tradition,” said Fantasy Playhouse Artistic Director Stephen Tyler Davis. “We build the show in really special ways, so it’s a very intergenerational experience.”

The cast and crew said they are eager to welcome back those who have made the show a yearly tradition and encourage new guests of all ages to enjoy this special production.

“The one thing I love about ‘A Christmas Carol’ is the way families participate in the show together,” said Production Management Council Volunteer Chair Joanna White. “We have a grandmother, the mother, and the granddaughter all on the stage at the same time. We have parents working backstage, grandparents while their kids are on stage, even vice-versa sometimes where the parents are on stage and the kids are all working tech.”

Fantasy Playhouse Executive Director Karen Mockensturm said the annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” contributes to Fantasy’s community-driven mission.

“Theatre is for everybody, and we at Fantasy Playhouse really believe that theatre really needs to be for all residents of Huntsville,” Mockensturm said. “We take pride in making sure students see themselves reflected on our stages, and they actually get a chance to see the stories. The story of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is really special because it brings a whole community together.”

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door.

  • Adults: $21
  • Children (ages 3-18): $16
  • Children (ages 3 & under): Free if sitting on the lap of a parent
The shows will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 11.

  • Friday showtime: 7:00 pm
  • Saturday & Sunday showtimes: 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Fantasy Playhouse will also put on a special sensory-friendly performance on Thursday, Dec. 8. Visual and sound effects will be lowered, fidget toys will be distributed, and house lights will stay dimly lit to accommodate first-time patrons on the autism spectrum.

