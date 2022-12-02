ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Claps Back At Fans Who Trolled Him

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VQ2o_0jV4Kpgx00

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem was the butt of several jokes on social media after his attempt to guard Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum Wednesday.

He got his revenge with a response to one fan. On Twitter user referred to Haslem as an "artifact" trying to play defense. Haslem gave the simplest of responses, saying "yo momma!!!"

At 42, Haslem is no longer the defender he was during his younger days and it showed when he tried to guard Tatum, who is the frontrunner for the regular season MVP award.

Tatum made easy work of Haslem on the way to a layup. All Haslem could do was look as Tatum blew by.

Haslem was only in the game because of an injury to rookie Nikola Jovic.

"With Dewayne [Dedmon] out, we just needed a little bit more experience, we just needed a little bit more experience," Spoelstra said. "Niko could've given us good minutes but UD gives you that veteran presence ... All the guys trust UD. He has a way of making everybody play a little bit harder and a little bit tougher."

Regardless, Twitter users wasted little time to poke fun at Haslem.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

Comments / 0

 

