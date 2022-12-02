Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
U.S. says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov....
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.Meanwhile, Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his...
MSNBC
Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution
Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
Feds cite rarely used law to charge 12 with violent scheme to 'monopolize' business at U.S./Mexico border
The Justice Department invoked a rarely used, 132-year-old law on Tuesday to charge 12 people with running a violent and sometimes deadly scheme to “monopolize” the resale of American cars and other goods in Central America by fixing prices and retaliating against those who refused to be extorted.
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill
Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism...
Georgia voters to decide heated Senate contest between Warnock, Walker
“I don’t feel very confident,” Trim said in an interview. “I never have felt confident in where he’s positioned. So I’m probably less confident now than I was before.”. He said Democrats clinching Senate control “probably does sap some energy” because “most voters don’t understand”...
Republicans say Minnesotans are overtaxed after surplus increases to $17.6B
Following the announcement that Minnesota’s budget surplus has nearly doubled to an astounding $17.6 billion, Republican members of the state legislature are speaking out about what it means for Minnesotans.
Republicans test out another McCarthy speaker alternative: Report
Republicans seem likely to go with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker in January, but other names are still being thrown around if he cannot get enough votes from the Republican conference.
Congress could soon end the military's vaccine mandate under pressure from Republicans
WASHINGTON — Congress could soon end the military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate are considering allowing a Republican bill to suspend the mandate to advance, two Republican aides and one Democratic aide familiar with the matter told NBC News. The bill, as it...
Lawmakers face fast-approaching deadlines in House lame-duck session
The House is back in session as lawmakers are facing fast-approaching deadlines for several pieces of key legislation, including government funding and defense spending. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down whether lawmakers are likely to agree on important legislation as the lame-duck session gets underway. Dec. 6, 2022.
Conservative firebrand launches another bid to block McCarthy from becoming speaker
Three weeks ago, conservative Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., was defeated by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in their party’s private, internal vote for speaker of the House. On Tuesday, Biggs said he’s launching yet another challenge to McCarthy for speaker — this time in the public vote on the House floor set for Jan. 3.
Republicans disavow Trump's call to terminate the Constitution but stop short of saying it disqualifies him for 2024
GOP senators on Monday criticized Donald Trump's statement over the weekend claiming the Constitution can be terminated to reinstate him as president, though most did not extend their repudiations to his 2024 candidacy. Senate Republicans who weighed in on Trump's remarks on Truth Social from Saturday focused more on the...
Bipartisan duo makes last-minute push for immigration deal
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan Senate duo has launched a last-minute push to enact immigration reform before the end of the year. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have been sharing with colleagues what they are calling a “draft framework” that includes $25 billion to beef up border security in exchange for a pathway to citizenship for roughly 2 million “Dreamers,” young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents, according to a Senate aide familiar with the effort.
Netanyahu: Odds of nuclear war in Russia-Ukraine conflict 'not zero'
“Ukraine is a tragedy of monumental proportions, but it could actually be worse," Israel's Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, said of the potential nuclear escalation of the war in Ukraine on Meet the Press. "In three-quarters of a century, we have not crossed that threshold. We must not cross that threshold."Dec. 4, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ
The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, he told reporters Tuesday. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said. Thompson said the panel has yet to formalize its decision. He also...
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
The company accused of employing dozens of minors in slaughterhouses on the graveyard shift reaches agreement with the feds
An industrial cleaning company accused by federal investigators of hiring dozens of children to clean slaughterhouses during the graveyard shift has resolved the allegations with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a federal court filing filed Tuesday morning. As part of the consent order, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or...
