Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium. In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.

1 HOUR AGO