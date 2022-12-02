Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough
The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
Los Angeles Rams sign Heisman winner Baker Mayfield after Matthew Stafford’s injury
With star quarterback Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve — possibly for the rest of the year — the Los Angeles Rams added some experience to their quarterback room by signing Baker Mayfield The Heisman Trophy winner was cut by Carolina Panthers on Monday, but Tuesday, he was claimed on waivers by the defending Super […]
Brian Daboll Hasn’t Lost Confidence in Mike Kafka, Giants Offense
Over their last four games, the New York Giants offense has averaged 349 yards per game, including gains of 413, 300, and 316 in those weeks where the opponents have figured out how to slow down the rushing attack as led by Saquon Barkley. Yet over that same period, the...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
‘Stay Up, Keep Going!’: Bills Jordan Poyer Helps Bullying Victim
Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium. In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
You’re About to See More NFL Games Go Digital
The right to broadcast NFL games is what separates media companies in this next phase of the streaming wars. At least that was the message NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell tried to get across during his interview at the UBS Global TMT Conference this week. "First of all, NFL, continues to...
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Reports: Guardians sign 1B Josh Bell to 2-year deal
The Cleveland Guardians and free agent first baseman Josh Bell agreed to a two-year contract worth $33 million, multiple reports
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
Ousmane Dieng Assigned to Blue, Continues to Improve
Ousmane Dieng won’t be a superstar overnight. In fact, he may never be. But at 6-foot-10 with fluidity and a clean shooting stroke, he has the potential. And he’s shown flashes of brilliance in his short time his rookie season. Monday night, he posted a career night, which...
