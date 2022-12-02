Virginia L. ” Gin ” Cherrington, age 75, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at her residence on December 1, 2022 at 12:50 pm. Virginia was born on November 12, 1947 in Iowa and is the daughter of Finess and Edna M. Cronk Atwell. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. Virginia married Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. on August 22, 1992 at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois where she had been active on the church council for many years. Virginia began work at the Iowa Army Ammunitions Plant in Middletown, Iowa and also attended Beauty School in Burlington where she received her beautician’s license. She later was employed at Security Savings and Loan Association in Monmouth and was active with the University of Illinois Extension in Knox County. She also worked at the F & M Bank in Galesburg and also the Knox County Council for Developmental Disabilities in Galesburg, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. of Wataga, Illinois and her son, Rob T. Whiteman of Galesburg, Illinois. Her brother, William Atwell survives and lives in Baton Rouge, LA. She is preceded in her death by her parents and two sisters.

