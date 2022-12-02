Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Erie-Prophetstown Girls Basketball on 12-5-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers for a TRAC West Division match up. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm vs Knoxville Blue Bullets Girls Basketball on 12-5-22
The United Red Storm host the Knoxville Blue Bullets for a Lincoln Trail Conference game at United High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
muddyriversports.com
Halftime discussion enables QND boys basketball team to alter tide in victory over Macomb
QUINCY — As the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coaching staff met in the office adjacent to the locker room at halftime Saturday night, the Raiders were engaging in their own discussion. The theme of both conversations seemed to be the same. What is the Raiders’ identity going to...
977wmoi.com
Scots Women’s Basketball Rally Late but Fall at Beloit on Saturday
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/03/2022) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team lost their first Midwest Conference road game of the season on Saturday with a 63-57 setback at Beloit College. The loss ends the Scots (5-3, 1-1) five game win streak. Beloit jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Tarae Warner...
wrmj.com
TRAC Not Accepting Alleman ‘At This Time;’ Conference Sends Letter To MERCO
Some developments concerning the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC). The conference met last week and did not accept Alleman High School into the league “at this time,” according to Sterling Newman Central Catholic principal Jennifer Oetting, who serves as TRAC president. Alleman is a member of the Western Big 6. Oetting also confirmed to WRMJ that “it was shared at our meeting that Mercer County has shown verbal interest in the TRAC conference.” She says the TRAC conference sent Mercer County a letter requesting that if they are interested in joining the TRAC conference that they need to send an official letter. WRMJ has reached out to the Mercer County School District for comment.
977wmoi.com
Brasfield, Flynn Leads Scots Mens Basketball Past Beloit on Saturday
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/03/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team took the lead with 14:10 to play in the first half and never looked back on Saturday, winning at Beloit 77-65. The Scots (5-3, 2-0) had balanced scoring with seven players scoring at least seven points as they won their second conference game of the week.
977wmoi.com
Boomer Grigsby To Be Inducted Into College Football HOF
Illinois State University football great Boomer Grigsby will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame today. The Canton, Illinois native is set to become a member for the 2022 Class. Grigsby was a three-time First-Team All-American from 2002 to 2004 and the Football Championship Subdivision career leader in total and solo tackles. He was also a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Dining Hall Inside Stockdale Center Expected to Reopen February 1st
The Stockdale Center on the campus of Monmouth College is anticipated to reopen for dining services by the first of February, shares Associate Vice President of Communication and Marketing Duane Bonifer:. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we will be reopening the Stockdale Center for meals to students around February 1st. The...
977wmoi.com
Delores Jean Blust
Delores Jean Blust, 84, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 4:05 PM, Roseville Rehab and Healthcare Center. Delores was born on June 26, 1938 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Robert and Gladys (Akers) Lowery. Delores married Byron Everett Blust on August 28, 1959 in Galesburg. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 13, 2013. Surviving Delores are her children, Everett Dean (Jeanne) Blust of Monmouth and Kelly (Tim) Lafferty of LaHarpe; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Tina) Blust, Ashley (Dan) Bushong, Michael (Dakota) Lafferty and Brian Lafferty; six great-grandchildren, Molly and Maggie Blust. Eli, Stewart and Everett Bushong and Vice Lafferty. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Everett, son, Steve and sister, Joyce Easley.
977wmoi.com
Phillip James Anderson
Phillip James Anderson, 64, of Reno, Nevada, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 21, 2022. Phil was born on February 25, 1958 in Galesburg, IL, son of David and Betty (Noonan) Anderson. The third of six boys, he excelled in sports during his adolescence and received a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1980. Throughout his 40+ year career, Phil held a variety of publishing, sales, and digital marketing roles across the country (New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, and the Chicago/Peoria metropolitan area), receiving several accolades for his sales acumen; he was a multiple President’s Club winner at Thompson Reuters, 2004 Thomson-West National Sales Representative of the Year, and a 2017 Comcast Spotlight President’s Club winner.
977wmoi.com
Virginia L. ” Gin ” Cherrington
Virginia L. ” Gin ” Cherrington, age 75, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at her residence on December 1, 2022 at 12:50 pm. Virginia was born on November 12, 1947 in Iowa and is the daughter of Finess and Edna M. Cronk Atwell. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. Virginia married Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. on August 22, 1992 at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois where she had been active on the church council for many years. Virginia began work at the Iowa Army Ammunitions Plant in Middletown, Iowa and also attended Beauty School in Burlington where she received her beautician’s license. She later was employed at Security Savings and Loan Association in Monmouth and was active with the University of Illinois Extension in Knox County. She also worked at the F & M Bank in Galesburg and also the Knox County Council for Developmental Disabilities in Galesburg, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. of Wataga, Illinois and her son, Rob T. Whiteman of Galesburg, Illinois. Her brother, William Atwell survives and lives in Baton Rouge, LA. She is preceded in her death by her parents and two sisters.
977wmoi.com
Margery N. Dowell
Margery N. Dowell, 87 of Galesburg and formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. She was born February 25, 1935 near Sciota in McDonough County, Illinois, the daughter of Irvin and Edith (Hainline) Anderson. She married Cedric E. Dowell on November 14, 1968 in Galesburg and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
977wmoi.com
Dana Lynn Nelson
Dana Lynn Nelson, 50 of Delong, passed away a 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, with her family at her bedside at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. She was born February 2, 1972 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of John Thomas Ebbesmier and Celia “Cee” (Rice) Ebbesmier. She married Jason Nelson on April 2, 2011 at the Orange Chapel United Methodist Church near Delong.
977wmoi.com
Holly Gayle LaPorte
Holly Gayle LaPorte, 64, of Galesburg, died at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. She was born February 19, 1958 in Galesburg, the daughter of Earl Clyde and Lois Pauline (Bonesteel) Miller. Holly graduated from Galesburg High School in 1976. She worked as a service coordinator for Central Illinois Center for Independent Living for about three years. Holly later worked as a bartender for many years at several different bars. She married Ivan F. LaPorte, Jr. on July 29, 2005 in Galesburg.
977wmoi.com
WIU Ag Students Compete in CME Group Trading Challenge
A team of Western Illinois University School of Agriculture students recently competed in the four-week international electronic trading competition, the CME Group Trading Challenge. The three-member team finished 356th out of 500 teams in the highly competitive event. This year’s team members were agriculture business majors Kelsie Cawthon, a senior,...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our second $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/05/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Tammy! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 12. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
KBUR
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
KBUR
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
