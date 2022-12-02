Read full article on original website
SSM Health Illinois Now Offers a Safe and Sustainable Solution for Household Medication Disposal
MT. VERNON/CENTRALIA – SSM Health Illinois has announced that it’s opening collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia to provide the community with a safe, secure, confidential, and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired household medications.
Mt. Vernon Man Formally Charged with Armed Violence, Bond Set
MT. VERNON – Bond was set Friday at $100,000 for a 19-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested on drug and weapons charges. Mt. Vernon Police arrested Jaylen Smith for alleged armed violence, manufacture with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, possessing a stolen firearm, and two violations of bail bond.
