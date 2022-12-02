ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

Mt. Vernon Man Formally Charged with Armed Violence, Bond Set

MT. VERNON – Bond was set Friday at $100,000 for a 19-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested on drug and weapons charges. Mt. Vernon Police arrested Jaylen Smith for alleged armed violence, manufacture with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, possessing a stolen firearm, and two violations of bail bond.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy