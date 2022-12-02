Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
Miami New Times
The Latest Finishes and Flavors Take Center Stage at Whiskies of the World
A whiskey event that promises the world is coming to Miami. With San Francisco roots dating back 20 years, Whiskies of the World has evolved into a powerhouse domestic tour showcasing the latest whiskey expressions with unique insight into one of America's favorite spirits. The South Florida event will happen...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Legendary Pelican Hotel Re-Opened During Art Basel Miami Beach
South Beach’s historic beachfront property, re-opened its doors after a two-year major transformation. Following a two-year renovation, the legendary Pelican Hotel, located at 826 Ocean Drive, reopened its doors during Art Basel Miami Beach. The coveted penthouse party was hosted by Owner Renzo Rosso, who is also the President of OTB Group and Founder of DIESEL. VIP guests gathered for an aperitivo and intimate preview of the beautiful beachfront property while Renzo and his son Andrea Rosso, designer of the property, chatted about the legendary 32-guest-room boutique hotel and its playful design.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in MiamI This Week
Unwind from the Miami Art Week chaos at Peacock Park with Meditation Monday. Led by Cin Rondon, the class welcomes you to participate in an hourlong session to create positivity and produce good energy. Guests from all levels are invited to bring a mat to center their chakras and to exhale all the negativity and stresses from their daily life. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via grovefit.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
City Theatre's What the Constitution Means to Me Ready to Debate
When actor, playwright, and screenwriter Heidi Schreck was a teen growing up in Wenatchee, Washington (AKA "The Apple Capital of the World"), she began entering debate competitions at various American Legion posts around the country, vying for prize money to help her pay for college. Her subject? The United States...
miamicurated.com
Titia’s Tea Room and Tea Parties
Surrounded by all things garden like and pink, from the floral wallpaper and flower bedecked windows to the café tables with fresh floral bouquets, I felt transported to a world of fantasy and loveliness. It’s Titia’s Tea Room, the passion of Cynthia Legrand who is the creator, owner, decorator, and talented baker of this tea room in Miami. Titia, as she likes to be known, was born in New York from a Belgian father and English mother which is why she has tea running through her veins.
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
This $20,000 Package Lets You Fly From NYC to Miami on Your Own Private Jet
Private-aviation charter Blade is no stranger to creating lavish travel deals, thanks to previous partnerships with the Equinox Hotel and a New York private condo building. Now the company is collaborating with two luxury hotels for a new experience that takes you from NYC’s concrete jungle to Miami’s sunny beaches. The Skyscrapers to Sand package lets you spend two nights in each city, starting with a stay at the James New York NoMad and finishing off with the Gabriel South Beach. When it comes time to hop from the Big Apple to the 305, Blade has you covered: You’ll be traveling...
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Miami New Times
Machine Gun Kelly (and Megan Fox) Turned Up for Audacy Beach Festival
A swirling breeze wasn't the only steady thing in the air at Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend. The sounds — spanning the grungiest to poppiest nooks of the rock spectrum — were on full blast for the two-day Audacy Beach Festival. The annual fest marked the second...
WSVN-TV
Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
theplanetD
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
elitetraveler.com
The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment
The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
whshoofprint.com
HOSA travels to Hollywood to be apart of the Dr. Phil show audience
Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members attended the talk show “Dr. Phil” Wednesday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Hollywood. About 30 students attended each of the three days. In return for being in the audience, HOSA received money from the Dr. Phil show as a fundraiser.
