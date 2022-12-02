Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Sesser Awarded USDA Grant to Rehab City Hall
SESSER – Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore announced on the City of Sesser Facebook page Tuesday that Sesser has been awarded a $33,000 USDA Community Facilities grant to go towards rehabbing City Hall. Mayor Ashmore says City Hall is in desperate need of repairs including its roof, windows, HVAC system...
wish989.com
Relay for Life of Hamilton and Wayne Counties Announce 2023 Theme
MCLEANSBORO – The Relay for Life of Hamilton and Wayne Counties has announced its theme for next year’s Relay for Life. The theme will be “One Small Step Against Cancer, One Giant Leap for a Cure!”. Next year’s Relay for Life is set for Saturday, June 3...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
kbsi23.com
17th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair features nonprofits looking to sell, bring awareness
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Christmas is on the way and many are looking for gifts for their loved ones, and the 17th Annual Southern Illinois Gift Fair was filled with gifts to give. Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship member Kathy O’Laughlin says this event help brings awareness. “A whole range...
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
wsiu.org
SIH implements a visitor restriction policy at its hospitals
SIH has announced it will follow an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation and immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals. The healthcare organization says this is for the protection of patients, families, providers and staff during this period of increased flu, COVID and respiratory viruses at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
KFVS12
The Lights Fantastic Parade kicks of tomorrow in Carbondale, Ill.
Holiday shopping is in full force. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday weekend this year. A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino took place this morning in Southeast Missouri. Groundbreaking ceremony for new casino. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Work is underway on a new...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
wish989.com
New Sheriffs Take Over in Franklin, White County
BENTON/CARMI – Franklin County and White County swore in new sheriffs Thursday. Jordan Weiss was sworn in as White County Sheriff in Carmi. Sheriff Weiss replaces Sheriff Randy Graves who retired Wednesday after serving the last 18 months as sheriff. Graves was with the sheriff’s office for 32 years.
wish989.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wjpf.com
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold Sunday morning and day ahead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most parts of the Heartland woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing. Meghan Smith says as we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.
14news.com
Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade is being hosted in Fairfield Saturday night. The family of Deputy Sean Riley are set to light the tree this year. Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty in late 2021. The event starts at 4:45...
KFVS12
Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted in the April 2021 murder of Joshua Taylor. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for second-degree murder. On Monday, December 5, Proffer was sentenced to the maximum...
