Du Quoin, IL

wish989.com

Sesser Awarded USDA Grant to Rehab City Hall

SESSER – Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore announced on the City of Sesser Facebook page Tuesday that Sesser has been awarded a $33,000 USDA Community Facilities grant to go towards rehabbing City Hall. Mayor Ashmore says City Hall is in desperate need of repairs including its roof, windows, HVAC system...
SESSER, IL
KFVS12

2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wsiu.org

SIH implements a visitor restriction policy at its hospitals

SIH has announced it will follow an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation and immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals. The healthcare organization says this is for the protection of patients, families, providers and staff during this period of increased flu, COVID and respiratory viruses at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
CARBONDALE, IL
5 On Your Side

3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Lights Fantastic Parade kicks of tomorrow in Carbondale, Ill.

Holiday shopping is in full force. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday weekend this year. A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino took place this morning in Southeast Missouri. Groundbreaking ceremony for new casino. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Work is underway on a new...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

New Sheriffs Take Over in Franklin, White County

BENTON/CARMI – Franklin County and White County swore in new sheriffs Thursday. Jordan Weiss was sworn in as White County Sheriff in Carmi. Sheriff Weiss replaces Sheriff Randy Graves who retired Wednesday after serving the last 18 months as sheriff. Graves was with the sheriff’s office for 32 years.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
BENTON, IL
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

No injuries after fiery I-57 crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

First Alert: Cold Sunday morning and day ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most parts of the Heartland woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing. Meghan Smith says as we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
14news.com

Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade is being hosted in Fairfield Saturday night. The family of Deputy Sean Riley are set to light the tree this year. Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty in late 2021. The event starts at 4:45...
FAIRFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted in the April 2021 murder of Joshua Taylor. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for second-degree murder. On Monday, December 5, Proffer was sentenced to the maximum...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

