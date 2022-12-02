Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in MiamI This Week
Unwind from the Miami Art Week chaos at Peacock Park with Meditation Monday. Led by Cin Rondon, the class welcomes you to participate in an hourlong session to create positivity and produce good energy. Guests from all levels are invited to bring a mat to center their chakras and to exhale all the negativity and stresses from their daily life. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via grovefit.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Cast Went To These 5 Miami Spots & Here's How Much They Cost
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is bringing the drama all the way from Maryland to Florida and, in the last three episodes that aired, they took a girls' trip to Miami. Drink-throwing and screaming definitely ensued, but that didn't stop the cast from frolicking along the beach...
Miami New Times
The Latest Finishes and Flavors Take Center Stage at Whiskies of the World
A whiskey event that promises the world is coming to Miami. With San Francisco roots dating back 20 years, Whiskies of the World has evolved into a powerhouse domestic tour showcasing the latest whiskey expressions with unique insight into one of America's favorite spirits. The South Florida event will happen...
theplanetD
30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida
Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
Miami New Times
City Theatre's What the Constitution Means to Me Ready to Debate
When actor, playwright, and screenwriter Heidi Schreck was a teen growing up in Wenatchee, Washington (AKA "The Apple Capital of the World"), she began entering debate competitions at various American Legion posts around the country, vying for prize money to help her pay for college. Her subject? The United States...
WSVN-TV
$541,000 Fine for Code Violation
(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Old Lisbon to Open in Aventura Next Spring
The family-owned brand’s Aventura location replaces a previous Old Lisbon in Sunny Isles Beach
caneswarning.com
Jacob Lichtenstein return for 7th season boosts 2023 Miami football DL
The Miami football program received a huge boost with a report from Christopher Stock of Inside the U that defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein will return for a seventh season. Miami loses senior DL Mitchell Agude and Antonio Moultrie. Defensive tackle Allan Haye and lineman Elijah Roberts chose to enter the transfer portal.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits
The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street
If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Townhouse Hotel in Miami Beach Sold
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement, inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best ‘hidden gem’ restaurants?
Q: We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
WSVN-TV
Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
Miami New Times
Machine Gun Kelly (and Megan Fox) Turned Up for Audacy Beach Festival
A swirling breeze wasn't the only steady thing in the air at Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend. The sounds — spanning the grungiest to poppiest nooks of the rock spectrum — were on full blast for the two-day Audacy Beach Festival. The annual fest marked the second...
Comments / 0