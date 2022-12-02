ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The 17 Best Things to Do in MiamI This Week

Unwind from the Miami Art Week chaos at Peacock Park with Meditation Monday. Led by Cin Rondon, the class welcomes you to participate in an hourlong session to create positivity and produce good energy. Guests from all levels are invited to bring a mat to center their chakras and to exhale all the negativity and stresses from their daily life. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via grovefit.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Latest Finishes and Flavors Take Center Stage at Whiskies of the World

A whiskey event that promises the world is coming to Miami. With San Francisco roots dating back 20 years, Whiskies of the World has evolved into a powerhouse domestic tour showcasing the latest whiskey expressions with unique insight into one of America's favorite spirits. The South Florida event will happen...
MIAMI, FL
theplanetD

30 Fun Things to do in Miami, Florida

Looking for things to do in Miami? You have chosen wisely. An enthralling weekend getaway, Miami is a hot spot to pause reality and indulge in some fun in the sun. Combining world-class beaches, exotic nightlife, and a mouthwatering food scene, Miami won’t disappoint. Both new and returning travelers...
MIAMI, FL
JustLuxe.com

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami

As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

City Theatre's What the Constitution Means to Me Ready to Debate

When actor, playwright, and screenwriter Heidi Schreck was a teen growing up in Wenatchee, Washington (AKA "The Apple Capital of the World"), she began entering debate competitions at various American Legion posts around the country, vying for prize money to help her pay for college. Her subject? The United States...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

$541,000 Fine for Code Violation

(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

Jacob Lichtenstein return for 7th season boosts 2023 Miami football DL

The Miami football program received a huge boost with a report from Christopher Stock of Inside the U that defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein will return for a seventh season. Miami loses senior DL Mitchell Agude and Antonio Moultrie. Defensive tackle Allan Haye and lineman Elijah Roberts chose to enter the transfer portal.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits

The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
MIAMI, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's

The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay

If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday.  If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street

If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Townhouse Hotel in Miami Beach Sold

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement, inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best ‘hidden gem’ restaurants?

Q: We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act

(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
MIAMI, FL

