12newsnow.com

Texas Secretary of State John Scott to step down at the end of the year

AUSTIN, Texas — The state's top election official is stepping down. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott as Secretary of State on Oct....
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston

Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
KSAT 12

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Ash Jurberg

Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border

It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
12newsnow.com

Y'all-itics: How Gen Z is Disrupting Politics

TEXAS, USA — They have growing political power and they know it. So do savvy politicians. And one of the main political groups motivating Gen Z voters to use their voice in politics is Voters of Tomorrow. “We have people on the ground in 50 states right now. We...

