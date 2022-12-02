ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

At least 5 hurt after fireworks spark huge blaze in Orlando area

By CBS Miami Team
ORLANDO -- At least five people were hurt when fireworks inside an Orlando area warehouse ignited Thursday night, sparking a massive fire.

According to WKMG-TV, the fire broke out at a warehouse in Orange County located at 901 Central Florida Parkway shortly after 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eijg1_0jV4Izad00
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Central Florida fireworks warehouse on Dec. 1, 2022. Orange County Fire Department

It was not clear what led to the spark that started the blaze, which trapped several people inside before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"Just loud explosions. Could've been mortars, bottle rockets, there were very loud explosions," Battalion Fire Chief Garrett Wienckowski told WKMG-TV. "You could see the explosions from outside of the building. Crews on the interior were making rescues while all this was going on."

Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the building.

Officials did not immediately release damage estimates.

The firefighters confronted fireworks going off as they entered the building to search for people inside, according to the news station.

