Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
ATLANTA, GA
FanNation Fastball

Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
CBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Analyzing chances of Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, more on Contemporary Era ballot

When most people think about the vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame, we think about the BBWAA vote where there are hundreds of writers and the players need to get 75 percent of the vote. It's what gets the most coverage because media members write about their own votes and most give their rationale, plus, it's the quickest and easiest way for most players to get in. I've already done a breakdown of 10 things to know on this year's ballot, but we won't know the results until mid-January.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make during bye week

The Atlanta Falcons headed into their late bye week with their second straight heartbreaking loss against a bad team. Washington and Pittsburgh both beat Atlanta despite giving the Falcons every chance to win. Atlanta’s perspective on the season and their goals moving forward should have changed completely. For the...
ATLANTA, GA
