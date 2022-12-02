Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Ex-Dodgers CF Cody Bellinger spotted training for revenge with Matt Holliday
According to the latest video drop, former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger has chosen the same method Yankees folk hero Matt Carpenter opted into to reverse his own career spiral: preseason sessions in Arizona with former Cardinals star Matt Holliday and his son Jackson, now in the Orioles’ system.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Angels: Baseball Personality Suggests Shohei Ohtani Trade Could be Coming Next Summer
Brace yourselves for a long year, Angels fans.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Rob Manfred says Fenway Park is a candidate to host MLB All-Star game in 2025 or 2027
The Red Sox have been lobbying to host the event. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that Fenway Park is a candidate to host either the 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star game, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia. But, there are...
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
CBS Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame vote: Analyzing chances of Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, more on Contemporary Era ballot
When most people think about the vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame, we think about the BBWAA vote where there are hundreds of writers and the players need to get 75 percent of the vote. It's what gets the most coverage because media members write about their own votes and most give their rationale, plus, it's the quickest and easiest way for most players to get in. I've already done a breakdown of 10 things to know on this year's ballot, but we won't know the results until mid-January.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
MLB insider’s take on Yankees suggests big bullpen moves are coming
The offseason got off to a promising start for the New York Yankees when they quickly re-signed Anthony Rizzo and squashed the Houston Astros rumors immediately. But multiple tall orders remain. Aaron Judge needs to be re-signed … and then some. That “some” will more than likely consist of...
3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should make during bye week
The Atlanta Falcons headed into their late bye week with their second straight heartbreaking loss against a bad team. Washington and Pittsburgh both beat Atlanta despite giving the Falcons every chance to win. Atlanta’s perspective on the season and their goals moving forward should have changed completely. For the...
