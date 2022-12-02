Read full article on original website
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers following release from Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers a day after the Carolina Panthers released the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.
6abc
Source: Eagles pass-rusher Robert Quinn headed to IR
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is slated to have his knee scoped this week and will be placed on injured reserve, a league source confirmed Tuesday. Quinn went to the trainers following last Thursday's practice because something in his knee didn't feel right, the source added. He appeared on the injury report Friday and was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
6abc
Eagles' A.J. Brown scores twice against former team
PHILADELPHIA -A.J. Brown wasn't going to be denied against his old team Sunday. One play after having a 40-yard touchdown catch called back down the right side against the Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver sprung free along the left side and trotted in for the score to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
6abc
'This one meant a lot to me': Brown leads Eagles past Titans
PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown's touchdown celebration said it all. After hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts early in the second quarter in the Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, Brown pulled out a towel, ran towards the goal post, wagged his finger at it as if it misbehaved, and then slapped the post with the towel three times before giving it a hug.
6abc
Rose Bowl preview: Keys for Utah, Penn State
For the second year in a row, Utahhas proven that it is the best team in the Pac-12 and will be facing a Big Ten foe in the Rose Bowl. What was a high-powered matchup between the Utes and Ohio Statelast year could see a similar scenario play out in Pasadena on Jan. 2.
