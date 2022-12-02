PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown's touchdown celebration said it all. After hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts early in the second quarter in the Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, Brown pulled out a towel, ran towards the goal post, wagged his finger at it as if it misbehaved, and then slapped the post with the towel three times before giving it a hug.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO