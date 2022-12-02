ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Source: Eagles pass-rusher Robert Quinn headed to IR

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is slated to have his knee scoped this week and will be placed on injured reserve, a league source confirmed Tuesday. Quinn went to the trainers following last Thursday's practice because something in his knee didn't feel right, the source added. He appeared on the injury report Friday and was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Eagles' A.J. Brown scores twice against former team

PHILADELPHIA -A.J. Brown wasn't going to be denied against his old team Sunday. One play after having a 40-yard touchdown catch called back down the right side against the Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver sprung free along the left side and trotted in for the score to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
'This one meant a lot to me': Brown leads Eagles past Titans

PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown's touchdown celebration said it all. After hauling in a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts early in the second quarter in the Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, Brown pulled out a towel, ran towards the goal post, wagged his finger at it as if it misbehaved, and then slapped the post with the towel three times before giving it a hug.
Rose Bowl preview: Keys for Utah, Penn State

For the second year in a row, Utahhas proven that it is the best team in the Pac-12 and will be facing a Big Ten foe in the Rose Bowl. What was a high-powered matchup between the Utes and Ohio Statelast year could see a similar scenario play out in Pasadena on Jan. 2.
