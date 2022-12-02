ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Models Breezy Victoria Beckham Blouse & Metallic Blue Pumps at 'The Light We Carry' Book Tour

Michelle Obama hit the stage for "The Light We Carry"  book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the stage with former talk show host David Letterman dressed in colorful Victoria Beckham and metallic Stuart Weitzman pumps. The author wore a black collared blouse with flowing black details, the strips of fabric creating a cascading motion as if they were blowing in the breeze. On bottom, Obama sported high-waisted trousers with a green, blue, and black stripe running vertically down one of the pant legs. As for accessories, the star sported asymmetrical Fay...
CHICAGO, IL

