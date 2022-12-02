Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Michelle Obama Models Breezy Victoria Beckham Blouse & Metallic Blue Pumps at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama hit the stage for “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the stage with former talk show host David Letterman dressed in colorful Victoria Beckham and metallic Stuart Weitzman pumps. The author wore a black collared blouse with flowing black details, the strips of fabric creating a cascading motion as if they were blowing in the breeze. On bottom, Obama sported high-waisted trousers with a green, blue, and black stripe running vertically down one of the pant legs. As for accessories, the star sported asymmetrical Fay...
US approves $4B sale of Abrams tanks to NATO ally Poland
The Biden administration has approved a nearly $4 billion sale of advanced tanks, other combat vehicles and a large amount of assorted weaponry to NATO ally Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Comments / 0