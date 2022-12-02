Read full article on original website
HOUSTON --James Hardenstruggled through his return from injury Monday night as thePhiladelphia 76ers lost to the Houston Rockets 132-123 in double overtime. Harden had 21 points but shot 4-for-19 from the field in his first game since Nov. 2. He said he felt good but was disappointed in his performance.
