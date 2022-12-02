Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch Front gets snow, Utah drivers get tough commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Another overnight dumping of snow greeted drivers all along the Wasatch Front Monday morning. Utah Department of Transportation crews prepared for the commute overnight again. This is at least the third rough morning drive Utah has seen in just about a week. Utah County got...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
kjzz.com
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
ksl.com
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday's snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday's early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online: 34,000 students, 50 schools,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kslnewsradio.com
Middle schoolers represent Utah in national donation of quilts
SALT LAKE CITY — Midvale Middle School students are contributing to Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project this year. The project will cover 9,000 square feet of the West Lawn at the U.S. Capitol. The quilt tops were donated by Vicky McIntosh. After the display, the quilts will be given to...
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
Small Utah town resuming century-old project to retain water during drought
In Spring City, Utah, they're picking up where leaders left off a century ago with new federal funding to help create a new reservoir above the small town.
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
multihousingnews.com
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
kjzz.com
22 homes evacuated after natural gas line break in Payson
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Nearly two dozen homes have been evacuated due to a broken natural gas line in a neighborhood in southern Utah County. Officials with the Payson Police Department said firefighters and officers were dispatched to a stretch of Saddlebrook Drive around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The gas...
basinnow.com
Uintah School District Follows Up On School Safety And Security Assessments
Improving school safety and security continues to be a focus of Uintah School District administration. On September 28th, district administrators met with representatives from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department and Vernal Police Department to improve school safety. This last Friday they met together again, and the district was presented with safety and security assessments for all its campuses. The superintendent had requested assessments that were then conducted by school resource offices and other local law enforcement personnel. Included in the assessments were recommendations for facility upgrades at each campus, as well as possible improvements to technology that will better keep students and staff safe. The next step is to have the superintendent and district leadership explore what ways to implement the recommendations. There will be interim measures that can be put into place so that there is additional safety security at the schools as more permanent steps such as renovations or technology upgrades can be completed in the future.
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
