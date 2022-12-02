Improving school safety and security continues to be a focus of Uintah School District administration. On September 28th, district administrators met with representatives from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department and Vernal Police Department to improve school safety. This last Friday they met together again, and the district was presented with safety and security assessments for all its campuses. The superintendent had requested assessments that were then conducted by school resource offices and other local law enforcement personnel. Included in the assessments were recommendations for facility upgrades at each campus, as well as possible improvements to technology that will better keep students and staff safe. The next step is to have the superintendent and district leadership explore what ways to implement the recommendations. There will be interim measures that can be put into place so that there is additional safety security at the schools as more permanent steps such as renovations or technology upgrades can be completed in the future.

