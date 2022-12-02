Read full article on original website
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals When He’ll Name New Starting QB
Since trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, the Atlanta Falcons have faced questions surrounding the quarterback position both short and long term. With veteran Marcus Mariota taking over the reins in a rare second-chance opportunity to start under center, there was an element of intrigue - but most eyes were on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, the two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
Brian Daboll Hasn’t Lost Confidence in Mike Kafka, Giants Offense
Over their last four games, the New York Giants offense has averaged 349 yards per game, including gains of 413, 300, and 316 in those weeks where the opponents have figured out how to slow down the rushing attack as led by Saquon Barkley. Yet over that same period, the...
Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You
Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
How Brian Daboll is Handling Player Public Grievances About Play Time
The New York Giants haven't won a game since aWeek 10 triumph over the Houston Texans, but that hasn't stopped the locker room from having a positive attitude in pushing forward. But a pair of Giants defenders, inside linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have committed the ultimate no-no...
‘Stay Up, Keep Going!’: Bills Jordan Poyer Helps Bullying Victim
Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium. In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.
‘Anything Could Change’ as O-Line Struggles
NASHVILLE – Dennis Daley isn’t the only member of the Tennessee Titans who is struggling these days. He’s not even the only one on the offensive line who is struggling. There’s plenty of blame to go around. But the fact that Daley, who stepped in when...
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
Browns Joel Bitonio Among Nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Joel Bitonio's work has him this year's Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. Bitonio is one of 32 players that were nominated for the award that recognizes one member from each of the NFL's 32 teams for their performance on the field and their work in the community.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
NFL Draft: Devin Leary Enters Transfer Portal
One of the better quarterbacks in program history, Devin Leary, has decided to leave the Wolfpack of North Carolina State but not for the NFL. Leary is a gamer, a tough signal caller that has made NFL throws and shows the ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota
One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Chiefs vs. Bengals: Week 13 Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the first of three straight road games on Sunday afternoon, and no outing is more important than Week 13's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, these two teams squared off twice and Kansas City went into the locker room at...
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Seahawks Ex Bobby Wagner: ‘Always Be One of Our Guys’ - Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a tough-nosed division battle with the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. And to some degree, they have Rams linebacker and Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner to thank. Even though Seattle came away with a 27-23 win, the veteran linebacker presented a...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Entering Uncharted Waters Amid Historic, MVP-Worthy Season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Since winning the team's quarterback battle three months ago, Geno Smith has dazzled under center for the Seahawks, completing north of 70 percent of his passes while leading a young, upstart franchise and writing one of the most unlikely NFL fairy tales in recent memory in the process.
