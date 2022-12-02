Did you miss the debut of UFC 282 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the vacant light heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who are fighting for gold after Jiri Prochazka recently relinquished the belt because of injury.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO