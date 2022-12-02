Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Jonathan Landau leaves Fortis to launch firm
Jonathan Landau has stepped down as CEO of the luxury property developer Fortis Property Group to start his own firm. The executive is launching Landau Properties, a real estate venture that will look to acquire and operate properties in New York, South Florida and Boston. Landau will be joined by daughter Yaeli and son-in-law DC Lowinger.
therealdeal.com
Douglaston CEO sees 421a dead until 2026
The governor and real estate industry are gearing up to revive 421a, but developers should not count on success next year. Or the year after that. In fact, Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick said, it will probably be 2026 before politicians realize that construction of mixed-income apartment buildings in New York City is grinding to a halt without the tax break, which expired in June.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
Brookfield Asset Management bought an industrial and rail facility in Northern New Jersey from CSX for $67.3 million as the investment giant continues its spree of tri-state industrial acquisitions. Brookfield bought a 9.3-acre site at 1100 Newark Turnpike that includes a 58,500-square-foot industrial facility. The property sits just off the...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
therealdeal.com
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
therealdeal.com
New rift in Kalimian family’s escalating legal saga
The Kalimian family melodrama shows no signs of mellowing. Justin Amirian, principal of Eagle Point Properties, has sued his uncle, Albert Kalimian, over the management of three properties in the West Village and Soho. They include a building in which Amirian’s firm bought a majority stake spring. Justin, a...
therealdeal.com
Jay-Z joins SL Green, Caesars casino bid
You can’t knock the hustle of SL Green Realty and Caesars Entertainment. The companies behind the Times Square casino bid at 1515 Broadway brought in rapper and business mogul Jay-Z to add to their effort to win one of the few licenses soon to be available, the New York Post first reported. Roc Nation, the Brooklyn native’s company, announced Monday it will oversee entertainment options at the proposed casino.
