Buffalo, NY

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams ‘Looking Into’ QB Baker Mayfield Waiver Claim

Following Matthew Stafford's injured reserve designation, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly in the market for help at the quarterback position and are 'looking into' the idea of putting in a waiver claim on former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Mayfield recently requested his release from the Carolina Panthers,...
‘Stay Up, Keep Going!’: Bills Jordan Poyer Helps Bullying Victim

Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium. In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.
WATCH: Marcus Mariota MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the endzone for the first time of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers ... with just under one minute to go in the third quarter. In need of a scoring drive after Pittsburgh's fourth field goal of the game, the Falcons resorted to the strength that's put them in position to contend for the NFC South lead: the rushing game.
ATLANTA, GA
Brian Daboll Hasn’t Lost Confidence in Mike Kafka, Giants Offense

Over their last four games, the New York Giants offense has averaged 349 yards per game, including gains of 413, 300, and 316 in those weeks where the opponents have figured out how to slow down the rushing attack as led by Saquon Barkley. Yet over that same period, the...
WASHINGTON, CA
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
How Brian Daboll is Handling Player Public Grievances About Play Time

The New York Giants haven't won a game since aWeek 10 triumph over the Houston Texans, but that hasn't stopped the locker room from having a positive attitude in pushing forward. But a pair of Giants defenders, inside linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have committed the ultimate no-no...
WASHINGTON, CA
Meet The New Boss: Interim GM Ryan Cowden

NASHVILLE – Ryan Cowden wants to be a general manager in the NFL. Now, he has his opportunity. At least for a brief time. After four-plus seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ vice president of player personnel, Cowden was promoted to interim general manager Tuesday after Jon Robinson was fired. According to the team, Cowden will serve as the lead voice on personnel matter through the remainder of the 2022 NFL season but a “comprehensive search” for a full-time replacement will begin once the team has played its final game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
DALLAS, TX
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals When He’ll Name New Starting QB

Since trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, the Atlanta Falcons have faced questions surrounding the quarterback position both short and long term. With veteran Marcus Mariota taking over the reins in a rare second-chance opportunity to start under center, there was an element of intrigue - but most eyes were on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, the two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
Open Letter to Bengals Legendary Punter Kevin Huber: Thank You

Cincinnati, Ohio. A place Kevin Huber has always called home. Huber grew up on the east side of the city in Anderson. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Archbishop McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. “This city—it’s who I am,” Huber wrote as part of his entry...
CINCINNATI, OH
‘Anything Could Change’ as O-Line Struggles

NASHVILLE – Dennis Daley isn’t the only member of the Tennessee Titans who is struggling these days. He’s not even the only one on the offensive line who is struggling. There’s plenty of blame to go around. But the fact that Daley, who stepped in when...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Draft: Devin Leary Enters Transfer Portal

One of the better quarterbacks in program history, Devin Leary, has decided to leave the Wolfpack of North Carolina State but not for the NFL. Leary is a gamer, a tough signal caller that has made NFL throws and shows the ability to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NFL Draft: Tyler Nubin Returning to Minnesota

One of the better members of Minnesota's program and a player with NFL projection, Tyler Nubin, has decided to stay in school. A rangy safety that finds the ball and makes plays from depth, teams will covet the athletic traits that Nubin possesses, making the decision to return to school a surprising one given his projection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chiefs vs. Bengals: Week 13 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the first of three straight road games on Sunday afternoon, and no outing is more important than Week 13's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, these two teams squared off twice and Kansas City went into the locker room at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

