NASHVILLE – Ryan Cowden wants to be a general manager in the NFL. Now, he has his opportunity. At least for a brief time. After four-plus seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ vice president of player personnel, Cowden was promoted to interim general manager Tuesday after Jon Robinson was fired. According to the team, Cowden will serve as the lead voice on personnel matter through the remainder of the 2022 NFL season but a “comprehensive search” for a full-time replacement will begin once the team has played its final game.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO