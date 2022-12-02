ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Winter storm warning in effect for western Kitsap

By Kitsap Sun staff
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fShzB_0jV4IFQZ00

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Hood Canal area of Kitsap, Mason and Jefferson counties beginning at 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued the warning on Friday morning for an area that includes western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck and Shelton. It is forecasting up to 8 inches of snow, with the highest amount of snowfall expected to be "concentrated from Hoodsport to Seabeck," according to the weather alert, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected.

"Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected elsewhere," according to the alert.

For eastern Kitsap County, the weather service has issued a winter weather advisory, with 2 inches of snow expected, according to the National Weather Service. "Scattered snow showers this morning may bring light accumulations, with the greater threat for heavier snow this evening and tonight," according to the alert.

The Central Kitsap School District initially announced on Friday morning that schools would be open and operating at their normal time, then just after 6 a.m. canceled school. North Kitsap School District, which initially opted for a 2-hour delay, announced that classes were canceled around 8:15 a.m. North Mason School District announced Friday that classes would be held 2 hours late.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Winter storm warning in effect for western Kitsap

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight

POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night

Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Western WA in for freezing temps, lowland snow and more wintry weather

Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute. Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark

As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
SEATTLE, WA
dailyfly.com

Washington State Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived

King County – The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last years unprecedented three pass closures, and the...
KING COUNTY, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy