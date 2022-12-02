Winter storm warning in effect for western Kitsap

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Hood Canal area of Kitsap, Mason and Jefferson counties beginning at 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued the warning on Friday morning for an area that includes western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck and Shelton. It is forecasting up to 8 inches of snow, with the highest amount of snowfall expected to be "concentrated from Hoodsport to Seabeck," according to the weather alert, with 4 to 6 inches of snow expected.

"Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected elsewhere," according to the alert.

For eastern Kitsap County, the weather service has issued a winter weather advisory, with 2 inches of snow expected, according to the National Weather Service. "Scattered snow showers this morning may bring light accumulations, with the greater threat for heavier snow this evening and tonight," according to the alert.

The Central Kitsap School District initially announced on Friday morning that schools would be open and operating at their normal time, then just after 6 a.m. canceled school. North Kitsap School District, which initially opted for a 2-hour delay, announced that classes were canceled around 8:15 a.m. North Mason School District announced Friday that classes would be held 2 hours late.

