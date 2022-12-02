Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s 2022-23 snow season off to a quiet start —with no major uptick in sight…
For the third straight year, the fledgling Chicago snow season is off to a slow start. To date, just 1.1 inches have fallen at the official O’Hare site, and at this time, no major snowfall appears likely in the week ahead. In many seasons the city has already been hit by several major snowstorms, three of the biggest: 12.0 inches on Nov. 25-26, 1895, 11.3 inches on Dec. 9-10, 1934, and 11.2 inches on Nov. 20-21, 2015.
WGNtv.com
What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?
Over the term of official snow records, which date back to the 1884-85 season, a White Christmas is defined as a December 25th which has 1″ or more of snow on the ground as the day dawns. For this year, prospects come in at 40% in the city of...
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s Black Santa, Dreezy Claus
Dreezy Claus known as Chicago’s Black Santa hails from the South Side of the North Pole and spreads holiday cheer across the city. He joins us now with more on his work.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
WGNtv.com
Don’t drink your coffee for longer than 30 minutes, clean your toothbrush with soap and other strange tips to keep your smile bright!
Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin, founder of the Dentologie dental offices in Chicago’s North Side and South Loop neighborhoods is going viral with his clever advice bringing smiles to his followers. He shared some of the more unconventional tips that he says will keep your teeth healthy. You can follow Dr....
WGNtv.com
Morgan Wallen will play a second concert at Wrigley Field in 2023
CHICAGO – Less than a week after announcing his first concert at Wrigley Field, Morgan Wallen is now set to play another at the venue in 2023. On his Twitter account Monday, the country music singer and songwriter announced that he’ll stage a second concert at the Friendly Confines on Thursday, June 22, one of 14 new dates added to Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” tour.
WGNtv.com
Gift Ideas for Frequent Travelers
If you’ve got some travelers on your gift list this year, today we’re talking the latest and greatest travel gift ideas. Joining us now with more is owner of Irv’s Luggage – Renee Silverman. 1322 S. Milwaukee Avenue. Vernon Hills. Facebook @irvsluggage. Instagram @irvsluggage.
WGNtv.com
Police: Man shoots 2 teens during attempted robbery on West Side
CHICAGO — A man shot two teens Monday morning on the West Side during an attempted robbery. Just after 5:50 a.m., police said a 56-year-old man was in his vehicle when another vehicle, with three teens around 15 to 18 years old inside, approached. One of the teens got...
WGNtv.com
9@9: Be sure to check your wrapping paper!
CHICAGO – With so much to worry about with gifts, sometimes what you put around the items before placing them under the tree can get overlooked. That led to an unfortunate situation for a woman in Australia. It was a story that was feature on “9@9” on WGN Morning...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Man shot during attempted carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night on the Southwest Side. Just after 7:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Cicero, police said a 34-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was approached by multiple suspects who demanded the car at gunpoint.
WGNtv.com
Jack White announces surprise Empty Bottle show
CHICAGO — Rock icon Jack White has announced that he’s playing a surprise show at Empty Bottle Wednesday night. White was already going to be in town for his show Thursday at the Aragon with U.K. up-and-comers Wet Leg opening. He announced the Empty Bottle surprise show on...
WGNtv.com
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the...
WGNtv.com
Siblings face federal charges following $1M armored truck heist on Halloween
CHICAGO — Two brothers are facing federal charges after allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a suburban armored truck heist on Halloween. On Oct. 31 at around 10:45 a.m., an armored vehicle technician was robbed at gunpoint while restocking an ATM in the 16700 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
