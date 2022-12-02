Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
The First Greene County School Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 School Year has been Awarded
Snow Hill, NC - Greene County Schools has selected their first Outstanding Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 school year. For November, Ms. Patricia Riggs, an English Language Arts teacher at Greene County Middle School, has been recognized with this honor. A colleague of hers writes, "[Ms.] Riggs works...
jocoreport.com
County Commissioners Approve Plan For Up To 295,000 Sq.-Ft. Spec Space In Benson
BENSON – Johnston County’s inventory of high-quality industrial space is set to continue growing as E.D. Parker Corporation finalizes plans for a speculative building in Benson that will span from 275,000 square-feet to 295,000 square-feet. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved performance-based economic development incentives in support of the project earlier today (Monday). Economic development leaders anticipate the property can attract an advanced manufacturer or life sciences operation to Johnston County.
WNCT
Newly-elected Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers is sworn in
Jackie Rogers was sworn in as Lenoir County Sheriff on Monday. Tune in to WNCT News at 5 and 6 tonight for more on what this means for the community. Newly-elected Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers …. Jackie Rogers was sworn in as Lenoir County Sheriff on Monday. Tune in...
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
Wayne Co. farm releases 806,000+ gallons of liquid waste in biogas digester rupture; served penalties in May violation
A Garner farm was fined a hefty amount after it was busted for a May permit violation relating to waste discharge, The Division of Water Resources said on Monday. The farm is also facing multiple civil penalities.
Onslow County Commissioners welcome new member, elect chairman
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest member of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has been sworn in. Lisa Carpenter took her oath of office, as did the board’s re-elected members. Later in the meeting, Tim Foster was elected the board’s new chairman. Foster said he hopes to continue to work together with the board […]
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210
MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
WRAL
Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County
Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Wilson’s Mills Planning Board Appointment
WILSON’S MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Wilson’s Mills town board to appoint Anthony Jay Mouser to the Wilson’s Mills Planning Board. Mr. Mouser will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Mr. Mouser, of Powhatan Road, will serve...
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
jocoreport.com
Jeffrey Lysinias Creech
MIDDLESEX – Jeffrey Lysinias Creech, 62, made his Heavenly ascension on Friday, December 2, 2022. A native of Johnston County, he was born on March 17, 1960 to the late Lysinias “L.S.” Creech and Pauline Corbett Creech. Jeff worked in the Construction Industry specializing in Concrete Building. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Donnie Creech and Sandra Creech.
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
jocoreport.com
Linwood Ralph Benton
Linwood Ralph Benton, 74, of Princeton passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. He was born on June 4, 1948 to the late Joe Luby Benton, Jr. and Dora Lee Goodson Benton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Young Benton; sisters, Adell Jones and JoAnn Barfield; brothers-in-law, Bill Lynch, James Thornton, and Randall Barfield.
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Rocky Mount, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Rocky Mount. The D.H. Conley High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
jocoreport.com
Sue Fleming Mayhew
Smithfield, NC: Mrs. Sue Fleming Mayhew, age 96, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Funeral Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville, NC. Mr. Clint Honeycutt will officiate. Mrs....
247Sports
Tracker: UNC Players Entering Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, and like all programs nationwide, North Carolina will be impacted. Players will have 45 days (Dec. 5-Jan. 18) to enter their names into the portal. “I've told our guys if you want to leave, let us know and we'll...
Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
studyfinds.org
Designed to kill fleas, veterinary drugs ivermectin, fluralaner may be key to stopping bed bugs
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two common veterinary drugs to fight parasites may also help fight against bed bug infestations, with one particularly showing strong potential, according to new research from North Carolina State University. “The bed bug is a globally important insect,” says Cobal Schal Blanton J. Whitmire, Distinguished Professor...
