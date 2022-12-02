The Bearcats’ hiring of Louisville’s Scott Satterfield came right as the two teams were planning for their Fenway Bowl matchup later this month. In a collision of circumstances that college sports somehow excels at creating, officials from Louisville and Cincinnati met in Boston Monday to plan promotions for their Dec. 17 meeting in the Fenway Bowl. Meanwhile, back home, the Bearcats were busy swiping the very same guy who was supposed to coach the Cardinals in that game, Scott Satterfield. No awkwardness there at all.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO