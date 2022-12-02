ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
linknky.com

NKU women earn needed Horizon League win

Things had been rough entering Sunday’s game on the home Truist Arena court for the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team. The Norse (4-4, 1-1) had dropped three in a row by a combined 13 points including the Horizon League opener, 59-55 to preseason league favorite Youngstown State on Friday. NKU knew it needed a big win to avoid starting 0-2 in league play and earned it with a 69-54 victory over Robert Morris (6-2, 1-1).
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
CINCINNATI, OH
channel4000.com

The Ripple Effects of Cincinnati’s New Hire Extend Past Its Bowl Matchup

The Bearcats’ hiring of Louisville’s Scott Satterfield came right as the two teams were planning for their Fenway Bowl matchup later this month. In a collision of circumstances that college sports somehow excels at creating, officials from Louisville and Cincinnati met in Boston Monday to plan promotions for their Dec. 17 meeting in the Fenway Bowl. Meanwhile, back home, the Bearcats were busy swiping the very same guy who was supposed to coach the Cardinals in that game, Scott Satterfield. No awkwardness there at all.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Prysmian Group unveils renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights

One of the largest employers of Northern Kentucky has unveiled a $7.2 million renovation to their North American headquarters in Highland Heights. Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational cable manufacturing and design company hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at their newly renovated 80,000-square-foot office space near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Semi blocking lane along south I-71/75, cleared

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The semi-truck blocking the right lane along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a semi-truck that lost part of its load on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Monday evening. According to...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights

This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
UNION, KY
linknky.com

NKU dean of College of Health and Human Services to retire

Northern Kentucky University’s (NKU) dean of the College of Health and Human Services since 2018, Dale Stephenson, will retire at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Beginning in the spring 2023 semester, Gannon Tagher, who has been with the university since 2005 will serve as interim dean. Tagher...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

