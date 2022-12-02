Read full article on original website
NC Had 5th Highest Charter School Enrollment In Nation During Pandemic
A new report ranks North Carolina fifth in the nation for number of new charter school enrollments during the pandemic. The ranking is another feather in the cap for the Tar Heel State when it comes to the growth of school choice in recent years. The report, produced by the...
Town Of Wilson’s Mills Planning Board Appointment
WILSON’S MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Wilson’s Mills town board to appoint Anthony Jay Mouser to the Wilson’s Mills Planning Board. Mr. Mouser will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Mr. Mouser, of Powhatan Road, will serve...
US 70 Accident Injuries Two
WILSON’S MILLS – Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on US Highway 70 at Strickland Road. Around 9:00pm Friday, Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said an Infinity was traveling westbound on US Highway 70 when the driver ran a red light at the Strickland Road intersection. The Infinity struck a Jeep crossing through the intersection.
