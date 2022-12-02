ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Town Of Wilson’s Mills Planning Board Appointment

WILSON’S MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners unanimously approved a request by the Wilson’s Mills town board to appoint Anthony Jay Mouser to the Wilson’s Mills Planning Board. Mr. Mouser will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Mr. Mouser, of Powhatan Road, will serve...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
US 70 Accident Injuries Two

WILSON’S MILLS – Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on US Highway 70 at Strickland Road. Around 9:00pm Friday, Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said an Infinity was traveling westbound on US Highway 70 when the driver ran a red light at the Strickland Road intersection. The Infinity struck a Jeep crossing through the intersection.

