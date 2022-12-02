No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball stays unbeaten with 87-63 drubbing of No. 6 North Carolina

Indiana was outhustled from the opening tip on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway. Despite losing Cliff Omoruyi early in the game to foul trouble, the Scarlet Knights imposed their will on the boards against the Hoosiers. Rutgers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and scored 14 second-chance points. If not for a hot shooting performance from Miller Kopp (5-for-7), Indiana could have been down much more than seven at intermission. The Hoosiers scored just .74 points per possession on 8-for-28 shooting from the field and only 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO