No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball stays unbeaten with 87-63 drubbing of No. 6 North Carolina

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
insidethehall.com
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
This week’s “Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” addressed the highs and lows of Indiana basketball, following a win over UNC on Wednesday and a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday. • Woodson said UNC’s game was a breakout performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino finished the night...
insidethehall.com
High tension and low energy: Indiana’s first loss of the season puts offensive struggles on display
The history behind Indiana and Rutgers basketball set up the Big Ten opener to be a game rife with tension, chippiness and high-energy plays. And while that was the case, it was the opposite of what the Hoosiers needed. IU’s 63-48 loss to the Scarlet Knights featured a team almost...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Rutgers
Another ranked team bites the dust at the former RAC. The problem for the Hoosiers today, though, wasn’t so much that they lost. It’s how it happened. Rutgers absolutely took them out of their game. Indiana was on its heels all afternoon. IU looked lost. “They were tougher...
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers
Indiana suffered its first loss of the season at Rutgers 63-48 on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Scarlet Knights:. Beating the Scarlet Knights has been a challenge for Indiana over the years. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Indiana was 1-7 against Rutgers over the last eight matchups. And it’s been even harder for Indiana to beat Rutgers in Piscataway. The Hoosiers haven’t left Jersey Mike’s Arena with a win since February 2018.
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Rutgers
In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
insidethehall.com
At the Buzzer: Rutgers 63, Indiana 48
Indiana was outhustled from the opening tip on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway. Despite losing Cliff Omoruyi early in the game to foul trouble, the Scarlet Knights imposed their will on the boards against the Hoosiers. Rutgers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and scored 14 second-chance points. If not for a hot shooting performance from Miller Kopp (5-for-7), Indiana could have been down much more than seven at intermission. The Hoosiers scored just .74 points per possession on 8-for-28 shooting from the field and only 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.
