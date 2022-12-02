Outlaws limped into Thanksgiving break

The Thanksgiving break could not have come at a better time for the Isanti Outlaws.

The Outlaws, who ranked among the best teams in the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Midwest West Division entering last week, suffered a pair of losses just before Thanksgiving.

But after playing five games in as many days, along with busing to and from Detroit, the team welcomed the nine-day break that followed.

In fact, after a disappointing loss to Steele County at the Isanti Ice Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Outlaws defenseman Peyton Andrews, a Cambridge native, still managed to smile when asked about the break.

“What will I do? I will be resting up, spending time with family – and stuffing my face,” Andrews said.

That was one of the few laughs for the Outlaws last week, which began with the final game played at the USPHL’s Detroit Showcase. In that contest Isanti dropped a 4-2 decision to the Metro Jets at the Mount Clemens Ice Arena in Mount Clemens, Michigan – the Jets’ home ice.

The Metro Jets scored the only goal of the first period, and the two teams traded goals in the second. The Jets scored at 8:36 of the second, but Andrews netted a power-play goal less than two minutes later. The Jets scored again late in the middle period before Andrews scored his second power-play goal of the contest at 18:21.

But that was all the scoring for the Outlaws, while the Jets added an insurance goal early in the third period. Robert Bymers finished with 31 saves for Isanti in that contest.

“I thought we played decent,” Isanti coach Don Babineau said of his team’s performance in the Michigan Showcase. The Outlaws won their first three tournament games before losing to the Jets.

“I thought we could have played a little better on the defensive side, but I thought we put up a fair number of goals in our first three games before coming up a little short in the fourth,” Babineau added. “It was a good experience for our guys, and I’ll take going 3-1.”

The Outlaws returned home and immediately returned to action, hosting Steele County on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In that contest they fell behind 5-1 by the middle of the second period and never recovered in a 6-3 loss.

“It’s hard on the boys – we were all kind of tired from [playing in] Michigan,” Andrews said. “It didn’t help that we got back about 2 in the morning on Tuesday, so we only had a day break.

“We should have played better in this one. It kind of got away from us.”

Keanu McClanahan gave Isanti an early lead with his goal just 1:19 into the contest, but Steele County scored twice that period and three times in the first 11 minutes of the second period to build that 5-1 advantage.

“They came out kind of hot, and we were flat-footed at the beginning,” Andrews said. “We picked it up a little bit, but at the end we kind of fell back down the hole.”

Korbin Kahle scored late in the second period, and Easton Parnell found the back of the net with his goal at 16:12 of the third, but the Outlaws came no closer as Steele County iced the contest with an empty-net goal at 18:46.

“I thought they had a lot of ‘puck-luck’ – the puck was bouncing right onto their sticks right in front of our net,” Babineau said. “But that’s part of the game. And don’t take any credit away from [Steele County], because they outworked us.

“When you’re on top [of the standings], teams are going to come running and gunning after you, like they did.”

As the calendar turns to December, the Outlaws find themselves atop the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with a 15-5-1 record good for 31 points, two more than the second-place Minnesota Squatch. It is worth noting that the Outlaws have played three more games than the Squatch, and five games more than the Hudson Havoc, who are third with 26 points but have a 13-3 record.

“We’ve got a special team here,” Andrews said. “We know we can go far, and we can do a lot of damage. We needed to just power through this.”

After the Thanksgiving break, the Outlaws return to action with a road contest at Hudson on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m.

The next evening the Outlaws return home to host the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena. This will be the first of three straight home games for Isanti, which then will host the Minnesota Blue Ox on Friday, Dec. 9, before the Steele County Blades return to town the following evening.

All three contests start at 7:05 p.m.

“We were running on a lot of adrenaline during that streak where we went 14-0-1, and that took a lot of juice out of us mentally,” Babineau said. “We’ve had a lot of road games, and we can really take advantage of playing at home.

“Our guys have to understand that this is our house, our barn.”