East Lansing, MI

MSU football to host 2023 Texas WR Jaelen Smith on official visit this weekend

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football will be hosting a rising 2023 wide receiver prospect this weekend on an official visit.

Jaelen Smith of Houston, Texas announced on Thursday that he’ll be in East Lansing, Mich. this weekend for an official visit. Smith plays for Klein Cain High and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.

Smith currently isn’t ranked on 247Sports but has received interest from numerous power five programs. He holds 15 scholarship offers, which includes Michigan State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Memphis and UTSA, according to 247Sports.

