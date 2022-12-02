ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MO

Multiple car backup caused by an accident involving many vehicles

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — 270, heading north, just south of Manchester, an accident involving multiple vehicles caused the three left lanes to be closed.

The backup started on 44, but it’s still there and going to Tesson Ferry. It’s slowly getting better on 270 northbound, though.

advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Felon admits possession of stolen SUV, firearm

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to carrying two guns, one of which was stolen, while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 31-year-old Eric Davis pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday

No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car

A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
BERKELEY, MO
