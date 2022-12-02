The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, sending a shockwave through the AFC South and the rest of the league two days after an embarrassing defeat in Philadelphia. Robinson's tenure wasn't undone solely by that 35-10 loss, but more so by the trajectory of the franchise was trending downward despite leading the woebegone AFC South by three games entering Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 4-8) at Nissan Stadium. ...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO