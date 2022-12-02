Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This modernized binocular made me realize that the accessory actually needs a design uplift from random curves
Whether you’re a stargazer, birdwatcher or casual nature lover; zooming in on things including subject of interest is made easy with a pair of binoculars. An adventurers’ accessory per se, it is the holy grail for people from all walks of life owing to which it has seen gradual improvements in the levels of magnification without compromising on the quality.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture designs for your modern contemporary home
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a table built from Tasmanian wood sourced from the bottom of a lake to a gorgeous dune-inspired table – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
yankodesign.com
This sleek CD player lets you display cover art like a picture frame
Vinyl records have been revived in the past years, but ironically, the younger CDs seem to have fallen out of fashion almost completely. Not only have streaming services and digital collections (legally acquired, of course) made the limited capacity of audio CDs pointless, the physical medium doesn’t offer any distinct audio flavor as old-school records do. That said, CDs continue to be made and sold, and there are people that still hold onto their library of collected albums in this disc format dearly. It’s definitely possible to still listen to them, but most CD players these days come in large boxes that stay at home or peripherals that connect to computers. This minimalist CD player, however, offers the freedom to listen to that kind of music anywhere you go and also gives you the opportunity to flaunt that CD’s cover, just like album art in music apps.
Social media influencer hit golf ball into Grand Canyon for a video. She’s been fined
She had faced a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months in prison.
yankodesign.com
This collection of 3D printed homeware is designed to be tiny architecture that fits in your hand
Vienna-based designer Nicolas Gold trained with Zaha Hadid, before building ‘Sheyn’ with his partner Markus Schaffer. Sheyn focuses on creating “Tiny Furniture” – which is basically homeware designed by architects. The homeware has been infused with an architect’s tendency to fuss and mull over “the tiniest details of furniture and fixtures”.
yankodesign.com
Inspired by a light switch, the eye-catchy colors of this desk lamp is the visual motivation you’ll need to start your day
Every desk craves a space-saving and eye-pleasing desk lamp that has a good reach and decent mood-setting illumination. This is primarily because a good desk lamp can transform the workspace both aesthetically and functionally. In the right illumination, it can elevate the mood and reduce eye fatigue, helping you to get the work done more efficiently.
yankodesign.com
Live inside a biodegradable habitable monster as imagined by this AI image generator
One of my favorite children’s books of all time is Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak. The movie adaptation was also pretty cool and gave us a surreal look at different kinds of fantastical creatures and what it would be like to play and live with them. But what would it be like to actually live inside these creatures without being eaten by them and have all the yucky actual organs and intestines? I mean I don’t think anyone would imagine living in them but apparently, monsters or at least AI-generated ones can be good organic and biodegradable habitations.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable coffee machine concept is modular and easily repairable
Coffee lovers and their friends often joke about how the world actually runs on coffee, but there’s no denying how much of the drink is made and consumed on a daily basis. Unfortunately, it’s a kind of human fuel that does have its own negative effects on the environment, even if indirectly. Used coffee grounds are thrown away and wasted by the tons, cups either increase plastic waste or paper use, and coffee machines get broken and disposed of indiscriminately. While there are already attempts to address the first two problems, there are very few solutions when it comes to the sustainability of coffee machines. Just like every other appliance, not much thought is given to their life cycles, which is what makes this modular coffee machine design rather revolutionary while also being aesthetically interesting.
yankodesign.com
This innovative sports communication device lets you share the thrills at every turn
Whether you’re doing sports for health benefits or performing extreme sports stunts, chances are you will have family or friends whom you’d want to share those moments with. Action cameras were born for that very reason, but they’re mostly for sharing your adventures after the fact. Real-time communication while skiing or cycling is practically impossible in most conditions, increasing the safety risks and dangers of these sports. Shouting at the top of your lungs is pretty pointless and only adds to the pressure in what could already be stressful situations. Fortunately, that archaic communication method is no longer necessary now that YoAudio has jumped into the fray, bringing the power of technology to let you easily share not only the thrills but also the safety of your sports adventures.
yankodesign.com
Kensington SlimBlade Pro is a stylish wireless trackball with HAL 9000 vibes
Tech companies and visionaries would have us believe that the future of computer interaction will all be either touch screens or holograms floating in front of our faces. Our present, however, is still very much tied down to indirect pointing devices like mice and touchpads. These aren’t the only input methods for computers, though, and some prefer a type that traces its origins even farther back than the venerable mouse. There are some people who still swear by trackballs that may now look alien to our eyes because of the convenience and precision they offer. Kensington is definitely still heavily invested in this market, and it just launched a wireless version of its elegant trackball that eerily calls to mind one of pop culture’s less savory AIs.
yankodesign.com
This low-key metal cylinder can take care of all your aromatic needs
Most of us probably take our sense of smell for granted, but it’s actually one of the easiest ways to put our minds in a state of calm and relaxation. Given how our world is becoming increasingly stressful these days, it’s no surprise that a growing number of people are taking to incense and essential oils to give themselves a temporary respite. Not all aromas are created equal, of course, and some of them require different devices or diffusers to work. Oil diffusers, for example, won’t work with incense, and there are different types of incense that often need a different kind of incense holder. Rather than stressing over those small details, this seemingly simple incense burner covers all the bases in a rather smart way.
yankodesign.com
These eight conceptual chairs represent Hong Kong’s urban landscape and density
Italian designer Andrea Ponti created a collection of furniture designs called ‘Shadows in the Windows. Comprising of eight colorful and clean variations, the collection captures and represents Hong Kong’s urban landscape through two symbolic elements – a window, and a seat. The intriguing collection was displayed at Superstudio Più during Milan Design Week 2017.
yankodesign.com
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
yankodesign.com
This idyllic cabin on a Swedish island perfectly represents minimalist Nordic architecture
Nestled in the beautiful wooded region of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago near Stockholm is a minimalist Nordic cabin called ‘A House’. Designed by emerging Studio Nāv, the idyllic cabin was designed for a young couple as a cozy summer home to escape to during the warm season.
yankodesign.com
McLaren unveils e-scooter that folds into an easy-to-carry package
E-scooters are all the rage in current times and most automakers are joining this electrification trend. McLaren is homing in on the mindful rage with its all-in-one electric vehicle which is a battery-powered scooter destined to redefine the complexion of personal mobility. The British company has created a new offshoot...
yankodesign.com
Mind-boggling LEGO creations by masterbuilders to fulfill the playful inner child in you
I still remember the days, when I would spend hours excruciatingly building little LEGO block structures, only for them to fall apart as my sister bumped into them. I think we all have wonderful memories associated with LEGO blocks from our childhood, as well as the not-so-wonderful ones of stepping on them with our feet and feeling an absurd amount of pain shoot up through our legs. Pretty fun times, right?! But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. From the world’s tallest LEGO set which happens to be the Eiffel Tower to an antique lamp made entirely from LEGO blocks – we’ve curated the best of LEGO creations for you to drool over!
yankodesign.com
This full-body hoodie made from thermoregulating graphene fibers can naturally keep you warm in winters
A wonder material in its own right, Graphene is known for its unique strength and durability properties… however it’s also the world’s fastest known conductor of heat. Using that feature to its benefit, this graphene hoodie-suit can naturally keep you warm in the winter by channeling your body heat and using it to heat you up further. Meet Huggi, an incredibly comfortable piece of loungewear that’s naturally thermoregulating, breathable, quick-drying, and anti-microbial.
