Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
‘The Amazing Race’: Has a ‘Big Brother’ Team Ever Won?
Contestants from the CBS reality competition series often cross over from show to show, but how many times has a 'Big Brother' player won 'The Amazing Race'?
Selena Gomez’s Rainbow Nails Added A Perfect Pop To An All-Black ’Fit
Winter manicures don’t always have to be dark and moody. Need proof? Just look to Selena Gomez’s rainbow nails. Gomez wore a variety of neon colors on each finger while attending Variety’s Hitmakers 2022 brunch over the weekend, and her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a picture of the look on Instagram along with the exact products — the Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polish in shades Maya Blue, Peppermint, Peace & Love, and Bleu de France — that he used to create the mani. Gomez wore a different shade on each nail for a fun rainbow mix of colors with a glossy sheen.
This Derry Girls Reunion Has Delighted Sister Michael Fans
After the equally emotional and side-splitting Derry Girls finale, comedy fans were left bereft. The Northern Irish series, which followed the hapless adventures of teenager Erin Quinn and her friends, was set during the ‘90s and the final years of The Troubles. Throughout, their antics were often thwarted by the deadpan headteacher of their Catholic school, Sister Michael. So you can imagine how fans responded when some of Our Lady Immaculate College’s best known alums shared a mini reunion.
Who Is Simu Liu Dating? The Marvel Star Went IG Official With Allison Hsu
A lot has changed for Simu Liu since he starred in the MCU’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — including his relationship status. Now he’s recognized around the world, and his love life is attracting more attention. When the Kim’s Convenience alum shows up at, say, a red carpet event with a woman — and then posts one of the photos to his Instagram — people take note. And given that he did, in fact, recently do just that, Liu is rumored to have a new girlfriend. (Bustle has reached out to Liu’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)
Fans Are Calling For Kim Woodburn To “Return Her Gay Icon Card”
Following some dramatic appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Channel 4’s How Clean is Your House?, professional-cleaner-turned-reality TV star Kim Woodburn has earned a significant LGBTQ+ following over the years. However, after a recent GB News segment, Woodburn was accused of making a series of anti-trans comments that left many fans extremely disappointed.
Adele’s Boyfriend Was “Livid” Over This Fan Interaction At The Singer’s Show
Adele is seemingly having the time of her life performing at her Las Vegas residency, particularly when interacting with the audience. Each night has produced its fair share of hilarious moments, including footage of what looked like someone trying to slip the singer their phone number as she walked through the crowd. However, the “Easy On Me” musician has since cleared up the miscommunication.
Cheers Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Her Death To Cancer At 71
Cheers stars are saying “cheers” to their co-star Kirstie Alley one last time. On Dec. 5, Alley’s children announced that the actor had died at 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, as her representative confirmed to PEOPLE. In their statement, Alley’s 30-year-old son True Parker and 28-year-old daughter Lillie Parker wrote that her cancer was “only recently discovered” and fought with “great strength,” and she was surrounded by her closest family.
White Lotus
Viewers still need to wait one more week before finding out who dies on The White Lotus Season 2, but until then, the penultimate episode seemed to confirm one major theory. The show’s Dec. 4 episode saw Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) get closer to their new coterie of charming, mysterious men while also making some disturbing discoveries. Portia, for her part, learns from a drunken Jack (Leo Woodall) that the “family” isn’t quite what they seem. And Tanya stumbles upon an old photograph of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and, seemingly, the American cowboy he fell in love with decades ago — the one he told Tanya he’d do anything for.
Hilary Duff Says Her "Career Path" As A Teen Actor Led To Her Battle With A "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Hilary shared her past experience in a new interview, and she opened up about how she's learned to love herself too.
You’ll Most Definitely Recognise Kyle Pryor’s Soap Star Girlfriend
A fresh face is coming to Emmerdale, however soap opera fans will likely recognise him of old. Kyle Pryor is joining the ITV programme as Darren, a gambler who shakes things up in The Woolpack. To many, Pryor is remembered fondly for his portrayal of Dr. Nate Cooper on Home And Away. The Surrey-born actor starred in the Australian series from 2013 to 2017. He went on to portray villain Laurie Shelby on Hollyoaks, joining the Channel 4 cast in 2018, staying there for a year. In fact, it was during his time on the show that he met his significant other. So who is Kyle Pryor’s girlfriend?
Instagram Can’t Believe That Kim K's Son Saint Is Already 7 Years Old
It feels like yesterday that Kim Kardashian announced the birth of her second child with ex-husband Kanye West, Saint. But in reality, it’s been seven years and Saint celebrated his birthday in style. In a birthday post to her “baby boy,” Kardashian showed behind-the-scenes snaps from Saint’s birthday party...
Chloe Fineman Revealed Friends Who Date Pete Davidson “Report Back Nice Things”
Taylor Swift may have sung about having “a long list of ex-lovers,” but is anyone’s as star-studded as Pete Davidson’s? It’s become a running joke online that any newly single star should turn to the Saturday Night Live vet for a rebound, and he’s been linked to such A-listers as Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, among others. Amid it all, there have been countless think pieces about his appeal — to the point that the people who have dated him, or even just know him, keep having to explain his charm.
Former Real Housewives StarDefends 13-Year Age Gap With “Former Fling” Prince Harry
As anticipation continues to grow for Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, due for release on Jan. 10, 2023, one former reality star has made claims that she and the Duke of Sussex were once a brief item. Catherine Ommanney, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of D.C., is a British interior designer, who claims she had a “one-month fling” with the Duke of Sussex in 2006. At the time, Harry was 21 and she was 34. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Ommanney opened up about her alleged time with the royal. “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing,” she said. (Bustle has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment in regards to Ommanney’s claims.)
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok & Debuts A Song About Baking
TikTok has welcomed another legend. New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton has joined TikTok, and she’s come bearing a new song about baking. In one of her first TikTok videos, the “9 to 5” singer unveiled a new holiday song — appropriately titled “Berry Pie” — that fans can use as a sound on the social platform. “I like to cook, and I love to bake / Bread and cookies and pies and cake,” she sings. Honestly, same.
Silvio Scaglia Is Wealthier Than My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart
My Unorthodox Life tells the life story of Julia Haart, who left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community at age 43 and started over in fashion and modeling. But behind Haart was an even bigger source of wealth: her former husband Silvio Scaglia, with whom she co-owned the modeling agency Elite Group.
What Does “The Rizz” Mean On TikTok? The Viral Slang Term, Explained
It’s hard out here for people in the dating scene. You’ve spent what feels like hours strategizing what video prompt to use on your Hinge profile. Maybe you’re still working on your go-to Bumble opener. Then, when you actually get to the first date portion of the process, you might automatically feel like it’s not a good fit. Or, in some cases, you might feel an immediate connection, that “there’s just something about them” kind of feeling. That, my friends, is what TikTok is now referring to as “the rizz” and here’s everything you should know about the viral slang term.
