As anticipation continues to grow for Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, due for release on Jan. 10, 2023, one former reality star has made claims that she and the Duke of Sussex were once a brief item. Catherine Ommanney, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of D.C., is a British interior designer, who claims she had a “one-month fling” with the Duke of Sussex in 2006. At the time, Harry was 21 and she was 34. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Ommanney opened up about her alleged time with the royal. “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing,” she said. (Bustle has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment in regards to Ommanney’s claims.)

