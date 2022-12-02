Read full article on original website
White Lotus
Viewers still need to wait one more week before finding out who dies on The White Lotus Season 2, but until then, the penultimate episode seemed to confirm one major theory. The show’s Dec. 4 episode saw Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) get closer to their new coterie of charming, mysterious men while also making some disturbing discoveries. Portia, for her part, learns from a drunken Jack (Leo Woodall) that the “family” isn’t quite what they seem. And Tanya stumbles upon an old photograph of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and, seemingly, the American cowboy he fell in love with decades ago — the one he told Tanya he’d do anything for.
The Holiday Sequel Is Reportedly In The Works
Since its 2006 release, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday has become staple festive viewing. With a stellar cast comprised of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law, the modern Christmas classic centres on two unlucky-in-love women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who swap houses during the holiday season in an attempt to escape their heartbreak back home. Now, almost 17 years later, a follow-up to the original film is reportedly in the works, but will there be a The Holiday sequel?
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
‘Legendary’ Canceled At HBO Max After Three Seasons
EXCLUSIVE: The reality cancellations are coming thick and fast at HBO Max. The streamer has canceled voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons. It comes after it emerged that FBoy Island was canceled after two seasons. Similar to the Nikki Glaser-fronted dating series, Legendary is a relatively expensive show for a streaming service that pulled out of original unscripted orders earlier this summer. At the time, the streamer noted that while it wasn’t ordering any new unscripted originals, it would consider renewing existing shows but FBoy Island and Legendary are more expensive than the David Zaslav-run company would like to spend on unscripted...
‘The Amazing Race’: Has a ‘Big Brother’ Team Ever Won?
Contestants from the CBS reality competition series often cross over from show to show, but how many times has a 'Big Brother' player won 'The Amazing Race'?
Who Is Simu Liu Dating? The Marvel Star Went IG Official With Allison Hsu
A lot has changed for Simu Liu since he starred in the MCU’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — including his relationship status. Now he’s recognized around the world, and his love life is attracting more attention. When the Kim’s Convenience alum shows up at, say, a red carpet event with a woman — and then posts one of the photos to his Instagram — people take note. And given that he did, in fact, recently do just that, Liu is rumored to have a new girlfriend. (Bustle has reached out to Liu’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)
Here’s Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weren’t Crazy About Episode 5
On Sunday night, Yellowstone fans caught episode 5, called “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” of the first half of season five.... The post Here’s Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weren’t Crazy About Episode 5 appeared first on Outsider.
5 Biggest Takeaways From Channel 4's Untold: Life After Love Island
In recent years, there’s been a growing interest in what happens to the Love Island contestants continues after they leave the show. Eager to know where they are now and what determines their success, broadcaster, and reality TV podcaster Will Njobvu caught up with former islanders in a new documentary for Channel 4, Untold: Life After Love Island. While only 16 of the 259 islanders are featured, it offered a glimpse at the highs and lows of what the reality dating series can provide once the holiday of love ends. And with over half of its islanders returning to their old jobs in some form, it's clear that not everyone is lucky to find success outside the villa.
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
A Taylor Swift Documentary About The Ticketmaster Fiasco Is Streaming Now
It’s been less than a month since the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster controversy first began, but there’s already a new TV special documenting what went wrong — with some input from Swifties themselves. In case you somehow managed to miss the commotion, fans trying to secure tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour were met with long queues, crashes, and glitches (not the kind Swift sings about on Midnights) when the presale started on Nov. 15.
M.A.C. Cosmetics’ Newest Collection Celebrates Whitney Houston's Legacy
While everyone waits for the highly anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody to premiere later this December, M.A.C. Cosmetics is gifting Houston fans everywhere something very special. In partnership with the Whitney Houston estate, the beauty brand is launching the limited-edition Whitney Houston collection on December 8 in honor of the legendary singer.
Selena Gomez’s Rainbow Nails Added A Perfect Pop To An All-Black ’Fit
Winter manicures don’t always have to be dark and moody. Need proof? Just look to Selena Gomez’s rainbow nails. Gomez wore a variety of neon colors on each finger while attending Variety’s Hitmakers 2022 brunch over the weekend, and her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a picture of the look on Instagram along with the exact products — the Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polish in shades Maya Blue, Peppermint, Peace & Love, and Bleu de France — that he used to create the mani. Gomez wore a different shade on each nail for a fun rainbow mix of colors with a glossy sheen.
You’ll Most Definitely Recognise Kyle Pryor’s Soap Star Girlfriend
A fresh face is coming to Emmerdale, however soap opera fans will likely recognise him of old. Kyle Pryor is joining the ITV programme as Darren, a gambler who shakes things up in The Woolpack. To many, Pryor is remembered fondly for his portrayal of Dr. Nate Cooper on Home And Away. The Surrey-born actor starred in the Australian series from 2013 to 2017. He went on to portray villain Laurie Shelby on Hollyoaks, joining the Channel 4 cast in 2018, staying there for a year. In fact, it was during his time on the show that he met his significant other. So who is Kyle Pryor’s girlfriend?
Hilary Duff Says Her "Career Path" As A Teen Actor Led To Her Battle With A "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Hilary shared her past experience in a new interview, and she opened up about how she's learned to love herself too.
Florence Pugh Brought The Boudoir To The Red Carpet In A Sheer Cape Dress
The sheer fashion trend is everywhere right now, but at the British Independent Film Awards 2022, Florence Pugh made the look her own. Turning up the mesh-o-meter by several notches, the Don’t Worry Darling actor wore a silk blush slip dress with a billowing sheer cape. The winning look was created by U.S. design house Rodarte.
Cheers Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Her Death To Cancer At 71
Cheers stars are saying “cheers” to their co-star Kirstie Alley one last time. On Dec. 5, Alley’s children announced that the actor had died at 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, as her representative confirmed to PEOPLE. In their statement, Alley’s 30-year-old son True Parker and 28-year-old daughter Lillie Parker wrote that her cancer was “only recently discovered” and fought with “great strength,” and she was surrounded by her closest family.
Your Definitive Guide To Glastonbury 2023
Glastonbury 2022 festival saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar wow the crowds with some electric live performances. Luckily for music fans, the annual extravaganza is scheduled to return in 2023, and following the announcement of the first major headliner act, it’s already shaping up very nicely indeed.
Fans Are Calling For Kim Woodburn To “Return Her Gay Icon Card”
Following some dramatic appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Channel 4’s How Clean is Your House?, professional-cleaner-turned-reality TV star Kim Woodburn has earned a significant LGBTQ+ following over the years. However, after a recent GB News segment, Woodburn was accused of making a series of anti-trans comments that left many fans extremely disappointed.
