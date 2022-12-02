ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

‘Yuletide must’ comes to Crooners

 4 days ago

Theater Latté Da is reprising its popular holiday favorite “A Christmas Carole Petersen,” starring Tod Petersen, in a new supper club edition playing on Crooners MainStage in Fridley. The show, which has been called “a yuletide must” and “laugh-out loud funny,” plays six performances only, on four nights from Dec. 15-18.

The comedic, heartwarming style show is written by Petersen and Peter Rothstein, Theater Latté Da’s artistic director.

The acclaimed actor and storyteller Petersen reflects on yuletide seasons spent with his family in Mankato, and pays particular tribute to the show’s namesake – his mother Carole. Since its premiere in 2000, the hit show was revived each holiday season for more than a decade. In 2020, myTalk 107.1 produced a broadcast version, delivering much-needed good cheer during the pandemic’s holiday lockdown.

Packed with over a dozen revered holiday songs, “A Christmas Carole Petersen” features the vocalists Ronnie Allen, Jody Briskey and Jordan Leggett. Leading the ensemble on stage is George Mauer on piano. Denise Prosek is the show’s music director. Rothstein is the director.

“We really can’t wait to present the four-night run of this much-heralded local tradition,” Crooners owner Mary M. Tjosvold said. “The show will be one of the big highlights of our busy holiday season!”

“We’re so happy to work once again with Theater Latté Da, after last season’s very successful collaborations,” Crooners music director Andrew Walesch said.

Previously this year, Crooners Supper Club and Theater Latté Da joined forces to produce an ambitious two-part Stephen Sondheim tribute, which played to sold-out houses in the spring (Part 1 in March, and Part 2 in May). In July Crooners and Latte Da partnered again on a new revue, “12 Angry Women,” which received critical acclaim for its smart curation of songs of protest by women spanning the 1970s to today.

“Every year we have countless folks ask when they will be able to see ‘A Christmas Carole Petersen’ again,” Rothstein said. “Tod and I have loved reimagining the show for Crooners. Carole would love the supper club setting!”

Cocktail and dinner seating begins one hour before the show times. Performances on The MainStage at Crooners are on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.croonersmn.com. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE.

