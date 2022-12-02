Read full article on original website
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Foreign Office making ‘draconian’ cuts to overseas aid, says Andrew Mitchell
The Foreign Office is having to make “fierce and draconian” cuts of about 30% to the bilateral overseas aid program because of the cost of hosting Ukrainian refugees, development minister Andrew Mitchellhas said. The Foreign Office (FCDO) aid budget has to cover the first year of costs of...
Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell in frenzied trading on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy.
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time. The Moroccans were playing in only their second knockout game at a World Cup, an event which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in its nearly 100-year history. “Right now is a special moment for all Africa, for all the Arab countries, for all the Muslims around this world,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “You try to make them happy, try to make ourselves happy. And I think it goes quite well.”
Doctors are over-prescribing antibiotics during the tripledemic. The shortage could hurt those who truly need them
Some formulations of amoxicillin aren't available this fall. It's not the only tripdemic-related drug pharmacies are coming up short on.
