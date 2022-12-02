ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damaging Wind Gusts From New Storm System Could Cause Power Outages

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A fast-moving storm that will sweep through the region packed with strong wind gusts could cause power outages.

The new system will arrive from west to east just before daybreak on Saturday, Dec. 3 bringing rain, some of which could be heavy at times, and strong winds with gusts on average of about 30 miles per hour, and as strong as 40 to 60 mph in some spots. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Skies will gradually clear later Saturday, leading the way to a mostly sunny day on Sunday, Dec. 4 with a high temperature in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is expected.

In advance of the storm, Friday, Dec. 2 will be clear and brisk with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

